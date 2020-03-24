Ford Motor Co. is extending its temporary production suspension and does not plan to restart its plants in North America on Monday.

The Tuesday announcement comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined several other states in implementing a stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order draws from federal guidelines, which exempt critical manufacturing for transportation but does not specifically mention auto manufacturing.

"Ford’s top priority is the health and safety of our employees, dealers, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders," Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford North America, said in a statement. "In light of various governments’ orders to stay and work from home, Ford is not planning to restart our plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on Monday, March 30 as originally hoped."

The Blue Oval is assessing its options and working with union leaders with the United Auto Workers and Unifor, a Candian labor organization, on timing for when to resume production. The company says it will provide additional updates as details are confirmed, though no new restart date was provided.

Ford last week said it was borrowing more than $15 billion of total unused funds against two lines of credit. That included $13.4 billion under its corporate credit facility and $2 billion under its supplemental credit facility. The money will offset costs of the halted production, the company said. It also suspended its quarterly 15-cent dividend. At the end of 2019, the automaker had $22 billion in cash and $35 billion in liquidity.

But Fitch Ratings on Monday still downgraded Ford to one notch above non-investment grade because of the virus outbreak over concerns plant shutdowns could last for several weeks.

General Motors Co. reaffirmed that its suspension will last until at least March 30.

"Production status will be reevaluated week-to-week after that," GM spokesman Jim Cain said in a statement.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had no update on production, spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement.

