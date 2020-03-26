Ford Motor Co. wants to resume production at select plants in North America beginning April 6, and said 300 top executive will defer portions of their salaries to cushion the blow of factories that began shutting March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The United Auto Workers union reacted to the planned reopening of plants with "great concern and caution."

The company said Thursday it will restart one shift April 6 at Hermosillo Assembly in Mexico that produces the Lincoln MKZ sedan.

Ford plans to resume production at its Dearborn Truck plant and several others on April 14. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

More plant restart dates are set for April 14. They include:

Dearborn Truck

Kentucky Truck in Louisville

Kansas City Assembly's transit line in Missouri

Ohio Assembly

Dearborn Stamping

Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing

Integrated stamping plants within Kansas City and Kentucky Truck plants

Sharonville Transmission in Ohio

Portions of Van Dyke Transmission, Ohio's Lima Engine and Rawsonville Components

"We will continue to assess public health conditions," Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of North America, said in a statement, "as well as supplier readiness and will adjust plans if necessary."

The UAW was reluctant initially to support the plans: “We are reviewing with great concern and caution today’s announcement," the union said in a statement. "Our priority is the health and safety of our members, their families and the American public.”

Executive Chairman Bill Ford will defer all of his base salary for at least five months starting May 1, the automaker said. CEO Jim Hackett will do so for 50% of his base salary. Others will do so for 20% to 50% of their salaries.

The actions come as the Dearborn automaker seeks to preserve its financial flexibility amid declining demand because of the coronavirus. The Blue Oval already has borrowed $15.4 billion to help with losses after last week's starting a vehicle manufacturing hiatus in Europe, North America and elsewhere. It also suspended its 15-cent quarterly dividend.

"We have taken significant actions to reduce costs and to fortify our balance sheet and

cash position in this unprecedented situation," Hackett wrote in a letter to Ford employees. "Candidly, though, we need to do much more given the sharp drop-off in

demand for new vehicles and the shutdown of our plants worldwide."

Hackett noted the Blue Oval's efforts do not include layoffs for now. If the effects of the virus are longer or more severe than anticipated, however, the company could take "tougher actions," he said. He did not specify what expectations are. He added that the company many offer voluntary sabbaticals.

The company also is deferring merit-based salary increases, suspending overtime for salaried workers and freezing hiring of non-critical skill roles. And Ford could reduce work schedules and compensation for jobs that cannot be done effectively away from Ford facilities.

"The actions we’re taking now are wide-ranging and substantial," Hackett wrote. "We hope they will be enough to give Ford the financial flexibility to ride out the economic and business effects of the coronavirus – so we can emerge as a stronger company."

General Motors Co. has said it will keep plants down until "at least" Monday, though some employees have been told to file for unemployment beyond then. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has said it plants will be closed until the end of the month, though UAW President Rory Gamble has said Fiat Chrysler intends to extend the production hiatus.

