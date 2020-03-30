Ford Motor Co. will produce 50,000 ventilators in Michigan in the next 100 days with GE Healthcare, the Dearborn automaker said Monday.

The collaboration at the Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti will start production April 20. After President Donald Trump on Friday called out Ford and General Motors Co. to move fast on making ventilators, Ford says it is helping the U.S. government meet its goal of producing 100,00 ventilators in 100 days.

“The Ford and GE Healthcare teams, working creatively and tirelessly, have found a way to produce this vitally needed ventilator quickly and in meaningful numbers,” Ford CEO Jim Hackett said in a statement. “By producing this ventilator in Michigan, in strong partnership with the UAW, we can help health care workers save lives, and that’s our No. 1 priority.”

The initiative is in addition to the announcement it made last week with GE and the 3M Co. to boost production of their ventilators and powered air-purifying respirators. That was said to happen in the coming days and weeks.

Ford will produce Models A-E ventilators designed by Flordia-based Airon Corp. The models are simple versions to support patients that have difficulty breathing or are experiencing respiratory failure and operates on air pressure instead of electricity. The devices already have approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration and GE Healthcare is licensing the designs so Ford can build them.

“We applaud Ford for its efforts to lend its manufacturing capabilities to help quickly scale the Airon-licensed Model A-E ventilator and arm clinicians in the fight against COVID-19,” Kieran Murphy, GE Healthcare CEO, said in a statement. “Our deep understanding of the health care industry with Ford’s supply chain and production expertise will help meet the unprecedented demand for medical equipment. We continue to be encouraged by how quickly companies are coming together in innovative ways to address this collective challenge.”

Ford expects to build 1,500 of the device by the end of April, 12,000 by the end of May and 50,000 by July 4. After that, Ford could produce 30,000 ventilators a mont

Trump on Friday had slammed GM on Twitter last week for not working well with the government to produce ventilators, an allegation the automaker had denied. Trump on Sunday changed his tune, saying GM was doing "fantastic." Trump also had called on Ford to move "fast."

"The Ford/GE Healthcare team is moving in ‘Trump time’ to speed urgently needed ventilators to the front lines of the Trump Administration’s full-scale war against the coronavirus," White House Defense Production Act Coordinator Peter Navarro said in a statement. "Just as Ford in the last century moved its manufacturing might seamlessly from auto to tank production during World War II, the Ford team is working with GE Healthcare to use its awesome engineering and manufacturing capabilities to voluntarily help this nation solve one of its most pressing problems.

"We salute that effort and look forward to the first ventilators rolling off the Michigan assembly line in record time and we’ll be there to salute that milestone.”

Three shifts of 500 United Auto Workers-represented paid volunteers will build the devices at Rawsonville.

“From the days of Rosie the Riveter, UAW members have stepped up during difficult times in this nation’s history for the good of us all,” UAW President Rory Gamble said in a statement. “Today’s announcement by Ford that UAW employees will make ventilators at Rawsonville is in that tradition. We are working very closely with Ford to make sure that all CDC guidelines are followed and that we are exercising an abundance of caution inside the plant. Ford and our UAW Ford members should be commended for stepping up in these very uncertain times.”

