Ford Motor Co. and Plymouth-based electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive LLC have canceled plans to develop a new electric vehicle for the Lincoln luxury brand because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the companies told dealers Tuesday.

The SUV would have been Lincoln's first fully electric vehicle. But with plants likely to be closed for about two months and many dealer showrooms closed, automakers are looking for ways to conserve on costs, forcing them to halt and delay some projects.

Ford planned to build an electric SUV on Rivian's platform. A prototype of Rivian's vehicle is shown here. (Photo: Rivian)

"Given the current environment, Lincoln and Rivian have decided not to pursue the development of a fully electric vehicle based on Rivian’s skateboard platform," Lincoln said in a statement. "Our strategic commitment to Lincoln, Rivian and electrification remains unchanged and Lincoln’s future plans will include an all-electric vehicle consistent with its Quiet Flight DNA."

The project announced in January was the result of a $500 million investment Ford made into Rivian last year. Their partnership remains strong, both companies said, and they continue to work on an alternative vehicle based on Rivian's skateboard platform.

Like established automakers, Rivian has said the COVID-induced slowdown will impact its product timing. It had planned to begin delivering its $69,000-plus R1T pickup this fall, but has been moved back to 2021 due to the shutdown of its Normal, Illinois, plant.

"We are focusing on our core consumer and commercial products," Rivian spokeswoman Amy Mast said. "We plan to continue to work together in the future. Ford is a wonderful partner."

