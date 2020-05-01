Alexandra Ford English, a rising executive at Ford Motor Co. and great-great granddaughter of founder Henry Ford, has joined the board of directors at electric-truck maker Rivian Automotive Inc., solidifying ties between the companies even after they canceled a joint project this week.

Ford English is taking the seat on Rivian’s board vacated by Joe Hinrichs, who abruptly stepped down as Ford’s automotive president in a management shakeup in February. She recently became director of corporate strategy at Ford and previously worked in the automaker’s self-driving vehicles unit.

“Alexandra and I share a deep passion for mobility and electrification, and her connection to Ford’s long family role in transportation is something special,” R.J. Scaringe, Rivian’s founder and chief executive officer, said Friday in a statement. “I am looking forward to working closely with her and the perspective that she will bring.”

Ford invested $500 million in Rivian in April 2019 and made a second undisclosed investment in December. The automaker this week said coronavirus disruptions caused it to cancel plans to jointly produce a battery-powered Lincoln model with Rivian, but still intends to develop an electric vehicle with the startup. Last year, Rivian scored a big contract to produce 100,000 electric delivery vans for Amazon Inc., another investor.

Ford English, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a master’s in business administration from Harvard University, joined the family business in 2017 after working in the merchandising divisions of retailers Tory Burch in New York and Gap Inc. in San Francisco.

She is the daughter of Executive Chairman Bill Ford.

