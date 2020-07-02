Ford Motor Co. is partnering with Disney to broadcast the virtual reveal of its Bronco 4x4 family on Monday, July 13.

The reveal will mark the first-ever, prime-time product reveal across Disney’s broadcast, cable, digital and streaming properties, including ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and Hulu, the Dearborn automaker said Thursday. Ford recently revealed its new F-150 by livestream from Willow Run, the former manufacturing complex where Ford mass-produced aircraft during World War II. The event hosted by actor Denis Leary drew tens of thousands of viewers.

The coronavirus pandemic stopped Ford from revealing its all-new Bronco 4x4 SUV lineup at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, which was canceled after the TCF Center was used as a field hospital to treat virus patients.

Ford is reviving the Bronco name after discounting it in 1996. Fans can reserve their Bronco model for $100 each, starting 8 p.m. July at ford.com.

The logo for the upcoming Ford Bronco. (Photo: Ford)

The Bronco reveal is the first time Disney CreativeWorks, Disney’s creative agency, is deploying custom branded content, across multiple networks during prime time on ABC, ESPN and National Geographic.

Each film will air on the respective networks on Monday, July 13, during the first commercial break in the 8:00 p.m. ET hour. All three films will be available to viewers on Hulu starting Tuesday, July 14.

Here’s how each network’s custom film will reveal the all-new Bronco family:

ABC

Bronco will be featured in a 3-minute film starring country music singer Kip Moore during “CMA Best of Fest,” the Country Music Association’s three-hour concert experience, airing 8 to 11 p.m. ET Monday, July 13

ESPN

Film featuring a different Bronco model and professional climber Brooke Raboutou will air during “SportsCenter.”

National Geographic

Academy Award-winning director and acclaimed cinematographer, photographer and professional climber Jimmy Chin will spotlight another Bronco during “National Parks: Yosemite.”

Hulu

On Tuesday, July 14, all three custom films will be available on demand on Hulu. The films will be available to viewers through interactive ad formats, and within a curated collection of outdoor and survival-themed content aligned with the Bronco lifestyle.

Ford Channels

In addition to the films created for ABC, ESPN and National Geographic, Ford also will share additional special content with fans on its YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on July 13 — including additional details on the performance strengths of each new Bronco model.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/ford/2020/07/02/ford-partners-disney-reveal-new-bronco/5363032002/