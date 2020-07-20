Ford Motor Co. on Monday said Israel-based Mobileye, an Intel Corp. company, will provide the cameras and processing software to support driver-assist functions on its next-generation vehicles, including the Bronco and Mustang Mach-E SUVs and F-150 pickup.

It is the first time Ford is committing to the company's technology for the lifecycle of its vehicles. The EyeQ's windshield camera identifies lane markings, traffic signs, pedestrians and other vehicles to support low-level automated driving functions as a part of Ford's Co-Pilot360 technology.

The next-generation F-150 will include Mobileye's technology to support automated functions, including hands-free driver-assist under the right conditions. (Photo: Ford Motor Company)

"By customizing Mobileye’s excellent software and sensing technology, Ford’s great driver-assist features will continue to evolve and provide customers with confidence on the road throughout the life of their vehicles," Lisa Drake, Ford's chief purchasing officer and chief operating officer in North America, said in a statement.

Mobileye's EyeQ3 and EyeQ4 computer chips offer the vision needed while requiring minimal power consumption. They will support lane-keeping, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam headlamps. They also will support the active drive assist in the Mach-E and F-150 that allows for hands-free driving when the right conditions are present. The EyeQ4 can process multiple sensors and inputs needed for driver-assist.

Both companies will work with Tier 1 suppliers to provide the technology for integration into the vehicles at mass scale. The vehicle's Sync infotainment system will display Mobileye's name and logo to make customers aware of its contribution to Co-Pilot360.

Ford also is evaluating the use of Mobileye's Roadbook in its vehicles. The software crowdsources data from vehicle cameras to build lane-level maps that driver-assist technology can access.

