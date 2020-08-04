Ford Motor Co.'s Jim Farley will replace Jim Hackett as CEO on Oct. 1, capping a leadership transition that was telegraphed in February by Farley's promotion to chief operating officer amid chronic dissatisfaction with the performance of Ford shares.

The move comes as the Blue Oval is gutting through a historic economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic that is straining the Dearborn automaker's financial heft. And it appears to signal a turning point in the company's years-long restructuring under Hackett, a former Ford director, athletic director at the University of Michigan and longtime Steelcase Inc. CEO.

“Our new product vision — led by the Mustang Mach-E, new F-150 and Bronco family —is taking shape," Executive Chairman Bill Ford said in a statement. "We now have compelling plans for electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as full vehicle connectivity. And we are becoming much more nimble, which was apparent when we quickly mobilized to make life-saving equipment at the outset of the pandemic.”

Under Hackett, the company said in a statement, the automaker deepened its ties to autonomous driving through its partnership with Argo AI, strengthened its relationship with rival Volkswagen AG to develop trucks for global markets, and led the effort to improve what he called "the fitness" of Ford.

Hackett was tasked with modernizing the 117-year-old company and with preparing a new generation of leaders, Bill Ford said Tuesday: "He took on a huge challenge, and I'm so glad that he did. We have lots of work ahead of us to complete our mission, but thanks to Jim we are a very different company than we were three years ago."

During Hackett's tenure, Ford unveiled plans for a truck- and SUV-heavy lineup of vehicles that leans on the automaker's most iconic products, including an electric Mustang, a new Bronco family of vehicles that will launch a quarter-century after Ford discontinued the off-road SUV, and an all-new generation of the best-selling, profit-rich F-150 truck.

The Blue Oval has committed to spending $11 billion on electric-vehicle development by 2022, and devised what Bill Ford characterized as a "compelling" EV plan. "We're really well-positioned in the AV space," as well, he said, noting alliances Ford, under Hackett, struck with Indian automaker Mahindra Group of India, electric-vehicle maker Rivian, and VW.

But Hackett's three-plus year tenure leading Ford also produced frustration — among employees who struggled to understand the meaning buried in his professorial method, among investors impatient with the pace of restructuring, among dealers who watched cars disappear from their showrooms amid a product portfolio revamping biased to pickups and SUVs. And Ford shares have languished.

“Jim Farley matches an innate feel for cars and customers with great instincts for the future and the new technologies that are changing our industry,” Bill Ford said of the former Toyota Motor Corp. executive he wooed to Ford. “Jim’s passion for great vehicles and his intense drive for results are well known, and I have also seen him develop into a transformational leader with the determination and foresight to help Ford thrive into the future.”

Farley, 58, joined the Blue Oval in 2007 after a long career with Toyota, during which he helped launch the Japanese automaker's Scion brand and led the luxury Lexus brand.

At Ford, Farley oversaw the automaker's global markets and is credited with transforming the company's European business. He at one time led the Lincoln brand, and played a key role in developing Ford's electric-vehicle strategy and business model.

Before becoming COO, Farley, as president of new business, technology and strategy, dove into the Autos 2.0 spaces of mobility, autonomy and electrification that are widely considered to be the future of the industry.

He said Tuesday his immediate focus as CEO will be to strengthen business fundamentals and build on areas where the automaker is already strong. He outlined goals of achieving a 10% profit margin in North America; reducing material costs and the high warranty costs that have plagued the automaker; maximizing the commercial vehicle business that Farley has repeatedly highlighted as a growth area; and executing the upcoming North America product launches.

Bill Ford described Farley as an "intensely competitive" person and a "car guy through and through," with a passion for racing vintage vehicles and for the company to which his family has deep ties. He also noted Farley's understanding of the integration of technology and vehicles, key to the automaker's vision for the future.

As for the timing and process leading up to the changeover, Bill Ford said the company's leadership did not seriously consider any outside candidates. Leadership decided that, coming off better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and with key product launches coming up, this was the right time.

Don't expect any major management shakeups under Farley, Bill Ford said: "In terms of other management changes, that will largely be up to Jim Farley. But (Farley) and (Hackett) have together helped form this management team, so from where I sit, I don't expect any big changes."

In a statement, Hackett said: "My goal when I took on the CEO role was to prepare Ford to win in the future. The hardest thing for a proud, long-lived company to do is change to meet the challenges of the world it’s entering rather than the world it has known. I’m very proud of how far we have come in creating a modern Ford and I am very optimistic about the future."

On a Tuesday call, Hackett noted some of the significant changes he's made, including the controversial decision to scrap sedans from Ford's North American lineup. He said he decided this spring that it was the right time to hand over the reins to Farley, now that he can "feel confident" that the initiatives he helmed are "starting to take root."

