Ford introduces accessories to customize Bronco, Bronco Sport

Holly — Ford Motor Co. is rolling out five "adventure concepts" that show how owners will be able to customize the all-new 2021 Bronco stable.

The introduction Thursday of some of the factory-backed accessories that customers will be able to order comes a month after the reveal of the new Bronco and Bronco Sport. The automaker says it has racked up 165,000 pre-orders, many more than it expected.

The concepts, with themes that reflect different lifestyles, include a four-door "fishing guide" based on the Bronco Outer Banks trim level; a two-door Bronco "trail rig" tricked out for hardcore trail-riding; a Sport version of the "trail rig"; the Sport "TOW RZR," which adds towing and cargo accessories to the Badlands trim; and the Sport "Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol." In all, there will be more than 200 factory-backed accessories available for the two- and four-door Bronco, and more than 100 for the Sport.

Ford in July unveiled the new Bronco, which returns after a years-long campaign by Bronco fans and Ford employees to bring it back after its 1996 discontinuation. The Sport model (built in Hermosillo, Mexico) hits showrooms later this year. The Michigan Assembly-built full-size Bronco should be available next spring. Reservations requiring $100 deposits are still open on Ford's website.

The two- and four-door Broncos are offered with six factory trim levels: Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak and Badlands. The smaller Sport comes in four: Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks and Badlands.

Ford came up with the adventure concepts to highlight some of the ways owners can customize those models for different lifestyles. Ford showed the concepts at an outdoor event for the motoring press at Holly Roads ORV Park this week.

The four-door Outer Banks "fishing guide" concept, for example, was built with surf-casting along Cape Hatteras National Seashore in mind. It has a first-row soft top, Yakima roof platform and a rod rack over the front hood.

The two-door "trail rig" concept based on the Badlands trim has a roof rack with mounts for a shovel, a winch, tube doors, beadlock-capable wheels and a 40-inch LED light bar.

Customers will be able to order most accessories through their dealers, and will have the option to finance them as part of the vehicle purchase. Those who lease a Bronco will have the option to add accessories, as well, for a residual fee.

"Our accessories and personalizations are really important," said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service. "With the modifications and personalizations that we can do through our dealers or at the factory, every customer, if they want, can have a unique, one-of-a-kind Bronco."

To foster community among Bronco owners, Ford will host four "Off-Roadeo" events next summer; one will take place in the hill country of Austin, Texas. The event will be open to owners of two- and four-door Broncos, and of the Bronco Sport Badlands edition.

And this fall the Bronco R desert racer will return to the Baja 1000.

"Last year, the Bronco R race prototype commemorated the 50th anniversary of (Bronco's) win (at the 1969 Baja 1000)," said LaNeve. "It previewed Bronco's design and helped prove out the new suspension, chassis and EcoBoost engine. We're proud to announce that Bronco R will return to Baja 1000."

He added: "We're excited to bring Bronco back. Not just the iconic name and product, but a brand — a whole lifestyle."

