Ford notifies U.S. workforce of buyout program; 1,400 jobs to be cut

Ford Motor Co. is launching a voluntary buyout program with the goal of cutting 1,400 white-collar jobs, the company told all of its U.S. employees on Wednesday.

The Dearborn automaker's workforce received an email from Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford's Americas & International Markets Group, informing them of a "voluntary incentive program" for salaried employees who are eligible for retirement as of Dec. 31.

Buyouts will be offered "across certain skill teams," including corporate jobs in North America and at Ford Credit, the automaker's financial services arm. The program will not be offered to certain unspecified "critical talent." Eligible employees will have until Oct. 23 to opt in, and would leave the company by year's end.

While the buyouts are voluntary, Galhotra noted that "involuntary separations may be required" if Ford doesn't meet its target of 1,400 job cuts.

The cuts, which were first reported by Bloomberg News and StreetInsider.com and which The Detroit News confirmed Tuesday, are part of an $11 billion global restructuring effort announced by CEO Jim Hackett in 2018.

"The program is part of Ford's multiyear process to increase global fitness and effectiveness, including reprioritizing products and services so we are more streamlined and successful," spokeswoman Cassandra Hayes said. "This is consistent with fixing parts of the business that aren't working, accelerating in other areas and growing through investments in new technologies and businesses."

The cuts, while not prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, come as Ford and its competitors work to recover from an eight-week North American production shutdown earlier this year due to the pandemic. The shutdown cost Detroit's automakers billions of dollars.

