Canada's Unifor picks Ford as lead in Detroit Three contract talks

Detroit — Unifor, the labor union that represents autoworkers in Canada, said Tuesday that it has selected Ford Motor Co. to establish a pattern for negotiations with Detroit's three automakers on a new contract.

Ford will be the lead company with which Unifor negotiates a new pact — which covers 17,000 autoworkers — to replace the four-year contract that expires at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 21. The union selected Ford out of Detroit's automakers because bargaining team members felt the most pressing issue was the future of Ford's Oakville Assembly Complex, which reports have indicated could be slated to lose its last remaining product in the coming years.

"The Ford Edge is expected to roll off the assembly line sometime in 2023 and we have not gotten a firm commitment yet from Ford," Unifor President Jerry Dias said during a news conference Tuesday. "The bottom line is, the group that I think is the most vulnerable are our members in Oakville, and they deserve the right to determine their own fate."

In a statement, Ryan Kantautas, vice president of human resources for Ford Motor Co. of Canada, said: "Ford of Canada has a long history of working collaboratively with Unifor and looks forward to reaching a collective agreement in order to remain operationally competitive amidst intense global competition. In light of global economic uncertainties, it’s more important than ever to maintain jobs in Canada. We’ll be asking our employees to work with us to help shape this new reality."

Contract talks between Unifor and Detroit's automakers began in August. The negotiations come after the United Auto Workers last year secured some $20 billion in investments for U.S. auto plants by General Motors Co., Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. Industry experts have said the timing of Canadian negotiations, on the heels of the U.S. commitments and amid a global pandemic, could be challenging for Unifor.

Dias noted the challenging timeline in explaining why Unifor is seeking to secure a three-year agreement rather than a four-year one. That would make it so that, next time around, Unifor is not looking for investments from Detroit's automakers after they've made commitments to the UAW.

Dias characterized the fight for Canada's auto jobs as a challenging but critical one, amid recent closures of facilities in Canada by Detroit's automakers and as Canada has fallen behind other countries in auto manufacturing.

"We are lagging behind, desperately, as a nation," he said. "Back in 1999, Canada was No. 4 in the world in manufacturing vehicles. We built over 3 million vehicles. In 2019, we built 1.9 million. This year, we will be building much less. We went from No. 4 in the world to No. 12."

Crucial to securing future auto jobs, Dias said, will be winning commitments on electric-vehicle development, as all three Detroit automakers shift their lineups to reflect the electric- and autonomous-vehicle technologies that are reshaping the global auto industry.

"What is of dire concern to us is that, to date, more than $300 billion has been announced in global electric-vehicle technology production announcements," said Dias. "So far not one penny has been committed here in Canada. That has to change. This set of negotiations is about changing and adapting and ensuring we have a footprint for the long term."

This is a developing story. Check back at detroitnews.com for updates.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski