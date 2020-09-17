Ford to build new electric vehicle center at Rouge complex, add 300 jobs

Dearborn — Ford Motor Co. said Thursday it will build a new, 500,000-square-foot electric vehicle manufacturing operation at the historic Ford Rouge Center, creating 300 new jobs to support battery assembly and production of hybrid and battery-electric versions of the automaker's profit-rich F-150 pickup truck.

The Blue Oval is eyeing a mid-2022 launch of the first battery-electric version of the truck. Meanwhile, it is now launching production of the next-generation F-150, which is due on dealer lots later this year. In all, the automaker says it will invest $700 million in the Rouge complex to support production of the new F-150 lineup.

The project will be Ford's second major investment in the site since 2004. The last came when the automaker retooled Dearborn Truck Plant for the 2015 F-150, which featured a new aluminum alloy body.

"We are proud to once again build and innovate for the future here at the Rouge with the debut of our all-new F-150 and the construction of a modern new manufacturing center to build the first-ever all-electric F-150," Executive Chairman Bill Ford said in a statement. "This year's COVID-19 crisis made it clear why it is so important for companies like Ford to help keep our U.S. manufacturing base strong and help our country get back to work."

Ford is billing the new site — which will feature robots working alongside employees, and self-driving "sleds" that can move vehicle beds between stations — as its most technologically-advanced facility to date.

"Like the all-new electric model, the facility that will be home to the electric F-150 is also being designed to bring Ford's vision of American manufacturing and sustainability into the future. Using smart, connected technologies, we can communicate directly with the vehicles we are assembling," said Gary Johnson, Ford's chief manufacturing and labor affairs officer.

And, Johnson said, the new facility can be expanded in the future, as demand for electric vehicles grows. EVs currently make up just a tiny slice of overall vehicle sales in the U.S., but Detroit's automakers are betting that the future of the industry will be defined by electric and autonomous vehicles. Ford has committed to investing $11 billion on EV development by 2022.

The automaker on Thursday shared new details about the electric F-150, which it claims will deliver the most horsepower and torque of any F-150 yet, the fastest zero-to-60 times, and the ability to tow heavy trailers.

The battery-electric truck will debut new technology that allows mobile power generation; come with dual electric motors; and feature a front trunk to add cargo-carrying capacity. As with the rest of the new F-150 lineup, the electric version will offer over-the-air software updates. And Ford claims electric truck owners stand to save as much as 40% over the vehicle's lifetime compared to the costs of owning a vehicle with an internal combustion engine because electric vehicles require less maintenance.

Ford is contrasting its electric truck offering with those of its competitors by emphasizing that it will retain the work capabilities for which the F-Series is known: "Other electric pickups are competing for lifestyle customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of the Americas & International Markets Group. "The all-electric F-150 is designed and engineered for hard-working customers who need a truck to do a job."

The decision not to make a "lifestyle" truck was guided by customer research, he said: "We found a very clear and substantial market for people who want a vehicle like this, who want the silhouette to look 'Built Ford Tough' like our present vehicles, but still distinct. It's going to look different than the (internal combustion engine) F-150, but it will have the same Built Ford Tough DNA that we have in all our trucks."

"Simply put, this isn’t a gimmick. It’s a workhorse, not a show horse destined for a shiny garage filled with four other luxury cars," said Jim Farley, chief operating officer and incoming CEO, according to an excerpt of prepared remarks he will deliver Thursday. "It’s not for 'never-nevers' — never tow, never haul — it’s for serious truck owners."

As it embarks on the crucial launch of the redesigned F-150, and amid an election cycle in which issues such as manufacturing and trade have taken center stage, Ford is touting its position as the No. 1 employer of hourly autoworkers in the country and its commitment to building in America.

The Blue Oval shared the results of an economic-impact study it commissioned from Boston Consulting Group which found that up to 14 American jobs are supported by each F-Series employee, for a total of about 500,000 jobs tied to the Blue Oval's signature truck lineup. The study also found that, in 2019, the truck franchise alone generated more revenue than major companies such as Nike and Coca-Cola, and accounts for about half of Ford's $100 billion contribution to the U.S. GDP.

"As the most widely-used vehicle in 39 of 50 states, the F-Series' 16.6 million trucks on the road represent approximately 6% of all vehicles in operation in the U.S.," said Michael Book, managing director and senior partner at the consulting firm. "Such is the F-Series' ubiquity and importance in the country that it ranks among the most popular consumer products in the U.S."

To highlight its commitment to jobs and plants in the U.S., the automaker this week launched a new advertising campaign called "Built for America."

"Our employees, our dealers, our suppliers and our customers are the very fabric of America," said marketing director Matt VanDyke. "Our new campaign represents the heart of Ford and the American values that make us who we are."

