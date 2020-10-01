Ford CEO Farley sends support to Teigen with tweet after her miscarriage

Jim Farley, Ford Motor Co.'s new president and CEO, spent his first day on the job outlining plans for the automaker. But the executive also took time to offer support online to another parent who lost a child.

Early Thursday, model Chrissy Teigen announced on Twitter that she had suffered a miscarriage. She wrote the baby, the third with husband, musician John Legend, would have been called Jack and posted a picture of her crying on a hospital bed.

Teigen wrote on Twitter that the couple were in "deep pain" following the miscarriage.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she wrote in a post late Wednesday, alongside a picture of herself in tears on a hospital bed. Another image showed her and Legend grieving together over a bundle cradled in her arms.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

The post drew an outpouring of support on social media and some said it brought awareness to a painful subject that women don't often discuss.

Farley retweeted the post, writing simply: "Thinking of John, Chrissy and all of us who have lost children - that we will always love...."

The 58-year-old has spoken publicly about his family's loss more than a decade ago.

This week, Bloomberg reported Farley "became overwhelmed" in 2008 when, during an introductory meeting with Ford's top 300 executive, he mentioned having recently lost twins born prematurely.

The loss came as Farley held a top position at Toyota Motor Corp. and pushed him to rethink his career, the New York Times reported in 2008.

"What do I want my legacy to be? Do I want to spend two weeks in Japan debating the price of a new Lexus, or do I want to make a real difference?” he told the Times.

He and his wife, Lia, today have three children.

Farley joined Ford in 2007 as its global head of marketing and sales. He was a key member of former CEO Alan Mulally's team to return Ford to profitability.

A year later, Farley launched the "Drive One" campaign that aimed to deliver consistency after frequent switches in strategy. He went on to lead the Lincoln luxury unit, the South American division and then the European business — a traditional breeding ground for Ford CEOs. In 2016, the European operations under Farley posted record profitability, record margins and increased sales.

On Thursday, he officially replaced CEO Jim Hackett.