Ford sales down 4.9% in third quarter, beating industry decline of 10%

Ford Motor Co. made progress in the third quarter in its bid to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic's toll, posting sales results Friday that were down just 4.9% from the same period a year ago.

The results follow an eight-week production shutdown that spanned from March until May amid widespread stay-at-home orders and an economic downturn that hammered new-vehicle sales industrywide in the second quarter.

Ford's results were strongest among retail customers; retail sales were down only 2% for the quarter, and retail truck sales were up 8.3%.

“Despite the challenging pandemic environment, our retail unit sales were down only 2% and we had our best third quarter of pickup truck sales since 2005," Mark LaNeve, Ford's vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service, said in a statement.

He noted the automaker's flagship F-Series pickup truck franchise rebounded significantly in September, with sales up 17.2%: "This is a testament to our winning product portfolio and the performance of our great dealers."

The Blue Oval beat results posted Thursday by its crosstown rivals; sales of new vehicles by General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were down 10% year-over-year for the three-month period that ended in September.

The Dearborn automaker was buoyed by sales of pickups and SUVs; truck sales were up 0.6% year-over-year, while SUV sales were down just 0.7%.

Ford sold 249,997 F-Series and Ranger pickup trucks in the third quarter, and 311,751 trucks total, including some of its commercial offerings.

Retail sales of the F-Series were up 10.1% , which the automaker reports is back above pre-coronavirus sales levels. Total F-Series sales of 221,647 were up 3.5 %.

"Ford posted an excellent quarter for sales on the strength of pickup trucks and SUVs," said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Autotrader. "The consumer has been remarkably resilient and Ford has had ample inventory to meet their needs. But Ford also made some progress on the fleet side as well this quarter, a part of the market that remains depressed across the industry."

Overall, the auto industry mounted a fairly strong recovery in the third quarter, according to experts, though lack of inventory was a challenge for dealers.

"Pandemic and recession be darned, Americans are out buying new wheels," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive Inc. "Upper-income consumers dominate the new vehicle market, and this group has not been impacted severely by the recession, which is why vehicle sales have been rebounding from April so quickly."

He warned, however, that the fourth quarter may not be quite as rosy: "Tight inventories, bad economic news, concerns as pandemic hotspots break out, and plenty of political uncertainty in the time of presidential election – this is not an environment that supports strong auto sales. And yet, if Q4 is like Q3, American car buyers will keep on buying cars at a healthy pace."

For the year, Ford sales of about 1.5 million vehicles are down 17.5%, from more than 1.8 million vehicles sold at this point in 2019.

Industry analysts expect sales to be down industrywide for the year; Cox is forecasting 13.9 million new cars and trucks sales this year, after five consecutive years of 17 million-plus.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski