Not just EVs: Ford recalls Transit Connect over increased fire risk; Escape also recalled

Ford Motor Co. on Monday issued safety recalls for the Ford Transit Connect van over a software issue that could increase the risk of a fire and the Escape crossover over the tire pressure monitoring system.

The recall of the Transit Connect affects 2,903 2019-20 model years in the United States with the 2.5-liter engine. The software calibration for the engine failsafe cooling strategy contains temperature thresholds too high; a delay in its activation under severe cases could result in engine damage and increase the risk for a fire, though Ford is not aware of any reports of any accident, injury or fire related to the problem.

Affected vehicles were built at Valencia Assembly in Spain from Aug. 2, 2018, to July 30. Dealers will update the powertrain control module.

The recall comes after Ford said last week it was delaying the launch of the plug-in hybrid Escape until 2021 in North America after seven vehicles of the European version caught fire while recharging. Ford has recalled 20,500 of the Kuga SUVs and has informed customers to rely on the conventional hybrid features instead of recharging them.

As for the 2020 Escape, the tire pressure monitoring system may fail to warn a driver of low air pressure in the rear tires, which could increase the risk of a crash in 689 of the vehicles in the United States. Ford is unaware of any reported accidents or injuries related to the problem. Affected vehicles were built in Louisville, Kentucky, from June 26 to Aug. 14. Dealers will replace the body control module.

