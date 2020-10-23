Ford Bronco customers can now choose color, get pricing

Ford Motor Co.'s Bronco customers now can choose the color and trim of their new off-road SUV.

The build-and-price configurator launched Friday for the 190,000 people who have reserved the Bronco with a $100 deposit. The revived nameplate with a cult-like following seeks to take on the Jeep Wrangler that currently dominates the segment.

The response "is probably even beyond what Ford would have hoped under the best circumstances," said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at automotive search iSeeCars.com. "You've got a classic nameplate coming back and, in my opinion, a very good execution of the model with the ability to hold true to its original vibe and mantra."

The vehicle is available with two or four doors with the base model starting at $28,500, according to the online configurator. The Bronco is being built in Wayne's Michigan Assembly and will hit dealers next spring.

"The pandemic situation has further helped with there being even more interest in trucks and SUVs, that go-anywhere off-road vehicle is only more appealing," Brauer said. "There's an increased sense of vehicles as recreational. Bronco is the epitome of that."

So is the GMC Hummer, which debuted on Tuesday as an all-electric model featuring performance and off-road capabilities. With a $112,595 initial price tag, however, it is unlikely to do the same volume as the Bronco.

"It's kind of a halo, high-profile vehicle with lots of capability and technology that then can be filtered through the product line over time," Brauer said. "Bronco is a bill-paying model. The level of profit will help Ford just as a halo for brand positioning, but from a purely financial standpoint, too."

Exterior options for the Bronco include a mix of earthy grays, blue and blacks with names like the smoky teal Area 51 or Cactus Gray. Some reds and oranges trace their heritage to the hues of the first-generation Bronco that was produced 1966-77.

The Bronco has five interior themes from which to choose. Designers found inspiration from items collected while offroading alongside enthusiasts such as an old baseball mitt, backpacking gear and treads of a running shoe.

“There’s a real honesty to these items that’s subtle and still rugged like a Bronco interior should be,” Missy Coolsaet, Bronco color and materials designer, said in a statement. “Just like an old baseball glove, they’re meant to be used rough — getting better with age and emulating the customer’s adventure prowess as the vehicle ages.”

The Bronco offers six trims: Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak and Badlands. Shoppers can opt for more luxury with Outer Banks, or a more macho appearance with Badlands. If more options are required, some 200 factory-backed accessories are available. A Sasquatch performance package is available on all models and includes big 35-inch tires, twin-locking differentials and Bilstein shocks.

Configurations for the smaller Bronco Sport based on the Escape also are available. It has four trims and starts at $26,660. The Sport is built in Hermosillo, Mexico, and is expected to arrive in dealers soon this fall.

Bill Brown Ford in Livonia has received roughly 400 reservations for the Bronco. Last week, it had one on site for buyers to view.

"We had a big crowd around it," said Matt Garchow, general sales manager for the dealership. "It drew a lot of excitement."

