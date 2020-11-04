Ford recalls more than 350,000 Explorers for possible suspension failure

Detroit — Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday issued a safety recall for select 2013-2017 Ford Explorer vehicles.

The affected vehicles sold or registered in areas where corrosion is common — including Michigan, where roads are salted in winter — have experienced a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after completion of a prior safety recall repair. A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is aware of 13 reports of accidents and six reports of injuries related to this condition.

About 350,000 vehicles in the U.S. and 25,200 in Canada vehicles are included in the recall. They were built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012, to Jan. 25, 2017.

Dealers will complete a torque inspection of the cross-axis ball joint and replace it as necessary.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall