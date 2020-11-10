Ford to invest $100 million in Kansas City plant to build electric Transit van

Ford Motor Co. announced Tuesday it will build the forthcoming E-Transit — a fully electric version of its bestselling Transit cargo van — at its Kansas City Assembly Plant, marking a new $100 million investment in the facility and the latest step in the Blue Oval's strategy of electrifying its most popular and iconic nameplates.

The investment at the facility in Claycomo, Missouri, will bring 150 new full-time, permanent jobs, the automaker said.

The announcement comes ahead of the Thursday reveal of the E-Transit, which is slated for release in late 2021, for model year 2022. Ford executives have said that the automaker's robust and profitable commercial vehicle business will play a key role in the company's electric-vehicle strategy, as business customers look to take advantage of the reduced maintenance time, lower overall costs and data-driven services technologically advanced trucks and vans promise.

The Transit was America's best-selling van last year, with more than 150,000 units sold.

The electrification of the van is just one facet of the Blue Oval's commitment to investing $11.5 billion in electric-vehicle development by 2022. The company said Tuesday it has $3.2 million in EV-related investments planned for manufacturing facilities in North America.

The first of its electric offerings, the Mustang Mach-E, will arrive later next month. The automaker said Tuesday it plans to produce another electric vehicle at its plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico, where the Mach-E is being built. The new, unannounced vehicle will "share a similar electrified platform" as the Mach-E, according to a news release.

Also in the works is an all-electric version of Ford's flagship F-150 pickup truck. Production on a redesigned F-150, including a hybrid version, is now underway at the Kansas City Assembly Plant and at Dearborn Truck Plant. A battery-electric version will be built in Dearborn, and is slated to arrive in 2022.

Ford said Tuesday that interest in the electric F-150 is so strong that it plans to increase production plans by 50%, adding 200 new jobs in addition to 300 previously announced jobs tied to the product.

Additionally, the company said Tuesday it plans to invest $150 million in its Van Dyke Transmission Plant in Sterling Heights to build e-motors and e-transaxles beginning in 2021, which will retain 225 jobs there.

"Ford's strategy is different — we are delivering affordable, capable electric vehicles in the heart of the retail and commercial market rather than six-figure status vehicles," Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of Americas and International Markets Group, said in a statement. "With the stunning Mustang Mach-E SUV, an all-electric F-150 and the new E-Transit, our first wave of EVs in North America will introduce a whole new generation to EVs."

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski