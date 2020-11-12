Premiere: Ford unveils E-Transit, electric version of popular commercial van

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday unveiled the E-Transit, a battery-electric version of its Transit cargo van that marks the automaker's first commercial electric vehicle offering as it executes a strategy of electrifying its most popular and iconic nameplates.

The E-Transit is scheduled for release in late 2021 for model year 2022. The Dearborn automaker has said it promises business customers increased vehicle uptime, a lower cost of ownership over the vehicle's lifetime, and a host of data-driven services — all important factors for fleet operators looking to maximize productivity and efficiency.

The automaker sees the E-Transit, as well as its other forthcoming EV offerings including the Mustang Mach-E and the electric F-150, as crucial steps in meeting its goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050.

The E-Transit will offer customers a slew of data to help them better manage their fleets, individual vehicles and drivers.

For example, it will be able to send reports to fleet managers on energy consumption and driver behavior, identify its driver, and provide in-cab coaching to improve driver performance, among other things. Fleet managers can monitor energy or manage vehicles using an app or on the web.

Vehicle-specific data from the E-Transit can give managers insights into charge speed and distance to empty, for example. Alerts will notify them if a vehicle that's supposed to be plugged in isn't.

"Commercial and retail (customers) are different," Ted Cannis, general manager of Ford's North American commercial business, told The Detroit News. "In retail land, we buy it because we might use it."

Not so with commercial customers, he says.

"They use math and data to get their business more efficient, more effective for customers, and that's a big difference there," he said. "So when they're making this decision on the electric side, they're making a total cost-of-ownership decision. ... (More uptime) means billing more hours, solving more customers' challenges. So those numbers are critical to them."

The electric van also comes with the option for an on-board generator that provides up to 2.4 kilowatts of power.The E-Transit's estimated range is 126 miles for the low-roof cargo van variant. Its starting price will be under $45,000.

The software and data features are an expansion of fleet-management tools already offered through Ford Commercial Solutions, which offers a subscription-based vehicle telematics platform and data solutions to business customers.

Ford is far from the only player in the commercial electric vehicle space. Its competitors include not only its traditional rivals, but startups such as Lordstown Motors Co., an Ohio-based operation that aims to sell electric trucks directly to commercial customers.

Ford believes they have an advantage, however, in the scale of their dealership network. The Blue Oval has ties to more than 1,800 commercial vehicle dealers globally, with 645 in the U.S. It says 90% are certified for electric vehicle sales and service.

It also sees an advantage in its decision to offer multiple different configurations of the E-Transit, with three different roof heights and three body lengths and with different cargo, cutaway and chassis cab versions, making the vehicle available to a broader range of commercial customers using it for different purposes.

Ford said earlier this week that the E-Transit will be built at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, bringing a $100 million investment and 150 full-time, permanent jobs there.

Overall, Ford has committed to investing $11.5 billion in electric-vehicle development by 2022. The Mustang Mach-E SUV is due out next month. The electric F-150 pickup is slated for release in 2022.

