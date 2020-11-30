Ford urges other automakers to back California framework on vehicle emissions

Ford Motor Co. is urging other automakers to support the state of California's regulatory framework for reducing vehicle emissions, an issue that cleaved the industry into rival camps during President Donald Trump's administration.

The Dearborn automaker sent a letter to other members of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry trade group, ahead of a meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The Detroit News obtained a copy of the letter, which was first reported by Reuters.

Several automakers, including General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp., and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, opted to side with the Trump administration in an ongoing legal attempt to stop California from setting its own greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards. In an abrupt about-face last week GM abandoned the lawsuit, saying its own electric-vehicle goals align with California and President-elect Joe Biden.

Another group of automakers, including Ford, had sided with California on an agreement to voluntarily reduce vehicle emissions.

The letter, signed by Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford's Americas and international markets group, notes that automakers "essentially split into two camps about how to meet these common standards."

"The Biden Administration will not let the Trump standards stand, and either by way of litigation and/or a regulatory reboot, the new team will move in a different, more stringent direction. And they will do so with California integrated in the effort, whether that is formal or informal," Galhotra wrote.

"Understanding that we all bring our own perspectives to the table, we would like to urge companies to actively consider embracing the California framework," the letter states. "Given the outcome of the election, and the pressing issues that extend beyond fuel economy and the scope of these standards, it would be an enormous value for the industry to be able to pivot quickly and move forward with a single standard."

This story will update.

