Ford to idle plant next week amid global microchip shortage

Ford Motor Co. confirmed Friday that it will idle its Louisville Assembly Plant next week amid a global shortage of semiconductors that is causing a crunch for automakers and electronics manufacturers worldwide.

Ford builds its Escape and the Lincoln Corsair SUVs in Louisville. The automaker said it has moved up a previously planned week of downtime to next week due to the parts shortage. The production stoppage will affect 3,900 workers who will make 75% of their usual pay during that time.

"We are working closely with suppliers to address potential production constraints tied to the global semiconductor shortage," company spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in a statement.

In December, Reuters reported that automakers and electronics manufacturers were concerned about the shortage of chips, amid numerous factors including consumer demand roaring back more quickly than expected during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, General Motors Co. spokesman David Barnas said the Detroit automaker is "aware of the increased demand for semiconductor microchips as the auto industry continues its global recovery."

"Our supply chain organization is working closely with our supply base to find solution for our suppliers' semiconductor requirements and to mitigate impacts on GM production," he said.

This story is developing.

Staff Writer Kalea Hall contributed.