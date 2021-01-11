Ford ending manufacturing in Brazil, but will continue South America operations

Ford Motor Co. on Monday announced it will cease manufacturing operations in Brazil — a move that would close three plants — amid a restructuring of its business in South America.

The Blue Oval says it will continue to operate in the South American market, with various non-manufacturing facilities remaining open in Brazil, including a regional headquarters in São Paulo, and with vehicles made in other South American countries including Argentina and Uruguay.

"With more than a century in South America and Brazil, we know these are very difficult, but necessary, actions to create a healthy and sustainable business," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. “We are moving to a lean, asset-light business model by ceasing production in Brazil and serving customers with some of the best and most exciting vehicles in our global portfolio. We will also accelerate bringing our customers the benefits of connectivity, electrification and autonomous technologies to efficiently address the need for cleaner and safer vehicles well into the future.”

The move comes a little more than three months into the tenure of Farley, who took over as CEO Oct. 1. Upon stepping up into the role, Farley spelled out a plan for profitable growth of the business that called for improving quality, reducing costs and accelerating the restructuring of underperforming businesses.

Under the plan, the Blue Oval looks to allocate more resources to the strongest businesses and vehicles in its portfolio, expand its already-strong commercial vehicle business, add more affordable vehicles to its lineup, and create new electric and self-driving vehicle offerings.

The South America announcement also comes on the heels of Ford's decision at the end of December to scrap an automotive joint venture with Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, under which the two companies would have jointly developed vehicles for India and other emerging global markets.

At that time, the company said it was "actively evaluating its businesses around the world."

Ford said Monday that it would maintain full customer support operations with sales, service, aftermarket parts and warranty support in Brazil and South America. It also plans to maintain its product development center in Bahia, its proving ground in Tatuí, São Paulo, and its regional headquarters in São Paulo.

This is a developing story. Check detroitnews.com for updates.

