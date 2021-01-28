Ford to sell Mustang Mach-E in China

Ford Motor Co. will offer its new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV to customers in China, the Dearborn automaker said Thursday.

In a news release, the automaker said that the vehicle will be manufactured in China by its joint venture with a Chinese automaker, Changan Ford, for local customers.

The announcement comes amid an effort by the automaker to turn around its automotive operations in part by allocating resources and capital to its strongest businesses and vehicle franchises, and by electrifying its most iconic and popular nameplates, including Mustang.

The Blue Oval noted the introduction of a China-built version of Mach-E is part of its "Best of Ford, Best of China" strategy aimed at offering customers in the region "industry-leading smart vehicles and advanced technologies."

The automaker historically has struggled to gain traction in the China market, but has seen its results trend in a more positive direction amid a refresh of its Chinese lineup to make its offerings more in line with Chinese customers' demand for SUVs and luxury vehicles.

Touting Mach-E as "a breakthrough vehicle in Ford's electrification strategy," the Blue Oval claims the vehicle "will set new standards in style and performance in the Chinese high-end EV market when it becomes available in China later this year."

Ford has committed to investing $11.5 billion in electrification by 2022. An all-electric version of the automaker's flagship F-150 pickup truck is due out next year, as is an electric version of its popular Transit cargo van.

The China-built Mach-E will feature a "smart cockpit" equipped with Ford's driver-assist technologies (called Ford Co-Pilot360) and an infotainment system that will receive upgrades via over-the-air software updates. The vehicle will have the capability of hands-free driving on prequalified sections of divided highways.

The automaker claims it will be the first in China to offer "cellular vehicle-to-everything," or C-V2X, technology in mass production vehicles. C-V2X is essentially the vehicle's communication system, and Ford says it will help drivers "anticipate potential driving hazards and improve traffic safety and efficiency."

The Mach-E sold in China will have an estimated driving range of more than 600 kilometers, or about 373 miles.

Meanwhile, Ford also announced it also will localize production of Mach-E's GT performance edition. "The GT high performance edition will adopt a front and rear dual-motor layout, joining the 3-second club with its impressive 0-100km/h acceleration capabilities," the automaker said.

