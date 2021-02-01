Ford, Google form 'strategic partnership' to collaborate on tech, put Android in vehicles

Ford Motor Co. and Google on Monday said they have formed a six-year "strategic partnership" in which the two companies will collaborate on technologies such as machine-learning and artificial intelligence — and will put the Android operating systems in millions of Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

Ford will designate Google as its preferred cloud provider. The technology company "will help Ford leverage Google Cloud's AI, ML and data analytics technologies to accelerate the automaker's digital transformation, modernize operations, and power connected vehicle technologies," the automaker said in a news release.

Ford said it plans to use Google Cloud to:

"Further improve customer experiences for customers with differentiated technology and personalized services;

"Accelerate modernization of product development, manufacturing and supply chain management, including exploration of using vision AI for manufacturing employee training and even more reliable plant equipment performance;

"Fast track the implementation of data-driven business models resulting in customers receiving real-time notices such as maintenance requests or trade-in alerts."

"As Ford continues the most profound transformation in our history with electrification, connectivity and self-driving, Google and Ford coming together establishes an innovation powerhouse truly able to deliver a superior experience for our customers and modernize our business," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

"We're proud to partner to apply the best of Google's AI, data analytics, compute and cloud platforms to help transform Ford's business and build automotive technologies that keep people safe and connected on the road," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet Inc.

Executives for the two companies declined to discuss the terms or structure of the deal, but characterized it as a "broad relationship" and not a financial one.

The introduction of the Android operating system — including built-in Google apps and services such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play — into Ford vehicles will begin in 2023, and will span Ford's entire lineup.

Projects the two companies could work on together range from "developing new retail experiences when buying a vehicle" to "creating new ownership offers based on data," the companies gave as examples.

