Ford posts $1.3 billion loss for 2020

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday reported a $1.3 billion net loss on revenue of $127.1 billion for 2020, a year that included an unprecedented industrywide shutdown of auto production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Dearborn automaker reported a $2.8 billion net loss on $36 billion in revenue. Meanwhile, the Blue Oval said it would increase its planned investments in electric and autonomous vehicles to more than $22 billion and $7 billion, respectively.

“The transformation of Ford is happening and so is our leadership of the EV revolution and development of autonomous driving,” CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. “We’re now allocating a combined $29 billion in capital and tremendous talent to these two areas, and bringing customers high-volume, connected electric SUVs, commercial vans and pickup trucks."

Ford's increased commitment on EV and AV spending comes on the heels of crosstown rival General Motors Co.'s recent statement that it would aim to eliminate tailpipe emissions by 2035 and aspire to be carbon neutral by 2040. GM in November announced it would increase its spending on EVs and AVs by 35%, to $27 billion through 2025, and in that same time frame have 30 new EVs globally.

In the fourth quarter, the automaker began delivering its first all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, as well as its new Bronco Sport SUV, and the redesigned 2021 F-150.

Ford reported Wednesday that its new-vehicle sales in the U.S. dropped 8.3% — to 143,578 units — in January compared to the same month in 2020. Strong SUV and truck sales to retail customers, however, drove retail sales for the month up 5.5%.

Industry analysts, too, have pointed to high-margin truck sales as a lifeline for the Detroit automakers as they attempted to mount a recovery from the early days of the pandemic.

“Trucks served as a bright spot for Ford throughout most of 2020: their popularity and profitability helped soften blows dealt by the pandemic that might have been otherwise more challenging to bounce back from," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights for Edmunds.com Inc., an auto information website.

"But," she added, "Ford hit a bump in the road in Q4 as it faced the challenge of transitioning its F-150 lines to the 2021 model year while still attempting to recover from supply shortages created by pandemic factory shutdowns, and GM was able to swoop in and take advantage of the situation to steal some truck share.

"Looking ahead, things aren’t likely going to get much easier for Ford’s inventory issues. The current chip shortage poses a big threat of further slowdowns in production for the entire industry.”

In the fourth quarter, Ford generated adjusted free cash flow of $1.9 billion. It ended the year with $31 billion in cash and total liquidity of nearly $47 billion.

