UAW Ford workers can expect profit-sharing payouts down 45%

Ford Motor Co.'s 2020 profit-sharing payouts of up to $3,625 for eligible hourly United Auto Workers employees will be down roughly 45% from the year before, the automaker said Thursday.

The lower payments, to be made in March, are a direct consequence of the eight-week manufacturing shutdown last spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic that walloped the top and bottom lines of Ford and its rivals.

The Dearborn automaker, in the midst of launching the newest edition of its iconic F-150 pickup, announced the payouts as part of its report on full-year and fourth-quarter 2020 financial results.

The profit-sharing checks are part of the automaker's collective bargaining agreement with the UAW. The amount is based on the company's North America pre-tax profits.

General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV will announce their profit-sharing amounts when they report full-year earnings on Wednesday and on March 3, respectively.

