Great-grandson of Henry Ford to retire from Ford's board, making way for next generation

Edsel Ford II will step down from Ford Motor Co.'s board of directors in May, making way for a younger generation of family members to step into positions of power 118 years after the company was founded by Henry Ford.

The Dearborn automaker said Friday that Alexandra Ford English and Henry Ford III — great-greatgrandchildren of Henry Ford and the children, respectively, of Executive Chairman Bill Ford and Edsel Ford II — have been nominated to the board. A vote is expected at the annual shareholders' meeting scheduled for May 13.

Meanwhile, John Lechleiter, a retired Eli Lilly president and CEO and a member of Ford's board since 2013, also will not seek re-election. The moves would maintain the board's total of 14 directors, 10 of whom are considered independent directors not employed by Ford.

The move marks the latest generational transition of power at a company that has remained under family control since Henry Ford founded it in Detroit in 1903. A similar generational transfer of power occurred on Jan. 18, 1988, when both Bill and Edsel Ford were elected to the board at ages 30 and 39, respectively.

Edsel, now 72, is the son of Henry Ford II, the legendary "Hank the Deuce" who assumed the helm of the family company amid World War II and cast a long shadow over Dearborn and the auto industry until his death in 1987. In a statement, his son, Edsel, said that serving on the board for more than 30 years has been "my honor and privilege."

"Our great company has been tested in many ways, not least of which it experienced in the past year, and I'm proud we have not only survived and thrived, but also held tight to the values and principles that make Ford a unique American icon," he said. "I am especially pleased that as I step down from the board, a new generation of Ford family members is poised to continue this legacy of service."

Barring a waiver, Ford's board carries a mandatory retirement age of 72. Edsel currently sits on the board's finance committee and sustainability and innovation committee. Lechleiter, 67, currently serves on the board’s compensation committee and the nominating and governance committee.

Alexandra Ford English, 33, has worked at Ford since 2017. She currently serves as a corporate strategy director, a role in which she is responsible for enterprise, connectivity and digital network strategic plans, according to a company biography. She previously served as director of market and operations for Ford's autonomous vehicle division and is credited with the deployment of the company's autonomous vehicle business in Miami, Austin and Washington, D.C.

Ford English also serves as Ford's representative to the board of directors of Rivian Automotive LLC, an electric vehicle maker in which Ford owns an equity interest. Before she joined Ford, she ran merchandising divisions for fashion brands Tory Burch and Gap Inc. She has a bachelor's degree from Stanford University and a master of business administration from Harvard Business School.

Henry Ford III, 40, has been with the company since 2006 and currently works as a director in Ford's investor relations division. He previously held roles in labor relations, purchasing, marketing and sales and corporate strategy. He is credited with playing a role in the launch of the latest Ford GT during his time as global marketing manager for Ford Performance, and with supporting the company's return to racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016.

Henry earned a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management.

“Henry and Alexandra are both passionate and capable young business leaders who care deeply about Ford Motor Company and the welfare of our customers, employees, dealers and shareholders,” Bill Ford said in a statement. “I am pleased and proud that we have a new generation of Ford family leaders who believe in serving the company and ensuring it remains a successful and positive force in the world for years to come.”

