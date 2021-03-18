Microchip shortage holds up F-150, Escape deliveries

Detroit — Ford Motor Co. on Thursday said it would build F-150s without some electronic modules that contain semiconductors the industry is struggling to source.

A global semiconductor shortage affecting several automakers mixed with parts shortages caused by the winter storm that hit much of the central U.S. in February prompted the Dearborn automaker to build F-150 trucks and Edge SUVs in North America without certain parts.

Ford said it will build and hold the vehicles for a number of weeks before shipping them to dealers. The move affects thousands of vehicles.

Ford canceled the night shift Thursday and both shifts Friday at Louisville Assembly Plant where the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair are built due to a semiconductor-related part shortage. Full production should resume Tuesday.

Ford also suspended production March 22 at the Cologne, Germany plant where the Ford Fiesta is built. The plant was down previously March 1 through March 16.

