Dearborn Truck Plant going down again due to global semiconductor shortage

Ford Motor Co.'s Dearborn Truck Plant, which builds the profit-rich F-150 pickup truck, once again will be down due to a supply chain issued tied to a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The Dearborn automaker confirmed Thursday that the plant will be down Friday through Sunday, with production scheduled to resume Monday. Spokeswoman Kelli Felker attributed the downtime to "a part shortage as a result of the semiconductor shortage."

The downtime — during which eligible UAW members make about 75% of their usual pay — is just the latest reflection of a protracted global shortage of microchips used to power the automated and electronic features of modern vehicles. Automakers have said the shortage could cost them billions of dollars, with Ford projecting an earnings loss of between $1 billion and $2.5 billion for the year.