Ford, in step toward making battery cells, plans battery center in SE Michigan

Ford Motor Co. plans to open a new global battery center in southeast Michigan, marking a step forward on its path to one day manufacturing its own battery cells for a coming wave of electrified vehicles.

The Dearborn automaker on Tuesday announced the creation of "Ford Ion Park," what it describes as a "global battery center of excellence" that will be built at a to-be-announced location in southeast Michigan, near other facilities where Ford employees develop, design and build products tied to electrification.

Though the automaker has not yet announced specific plans to build its own battery cells, leaders of the Ion Park project acknowledged Tuesday that vertical integration of the company's battery supply chain could be coming.

Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief product platform and operations officer, said the center will help "support and accelerate our battery development and manufacturing efforts."

"Through Ford's Ion Park, we're centralizing a cross-functional team of over 150 experts in battery technology development, research, manufacturing, planning, purchasing, quality and finance, to help Ford more quickly develop and eventually manufacture battery cells and batteries themselves," he said.

The Ion Park team, he said, "is a key enabler for Ford to vertically integrate and manufacture batteries in the future. It will help us better control our supply and deliver high-volume battery cells with greater range, lower cost and higher quality."

The news comes on the heels of several other high-profile announcements from Ford this year related to its EV ambitions. In February, the Blue Oval announced it was increasing its investments in EV development to $22 billion through 2025. The planned $185 million investment tied to Ford Ion Park would be on top of that.

The automaker launched its first fully battery-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, late last year. Electric versions of its popular Transit cargo van and its best-selling F-150 pickup truck are due out later this year and in mid-2022, respectively. Meanwhile, the company announced it would move to an all-electric lineup in Europe by 2030 and invest $1 billion in a new EV manufacturing center in Germany.

Thus far, Ford has opted to source battery cells from suppliers. And though former CEO Jim Hackett as recently as last summer said the company had concluded it didn't make sense to build its own battery cells, Ford appears to be taking a different approach under new CEO Jim Farley. Still, officials said Tuesday that it still makes sense to rely on suppliers in the early days of the transition to EVs.

"We feel very strongly that the best approach during this phase is for us to work with external supplier partners. It allows us to leverage their scale and their R&D investments," said Thai-Tang.

But as the company and industry as a whole ramp up production of EVs and see more consumers switch over from gasoline-powered vehicles, that calculation could change.

"In preparation for that next transition into the second phase, we want to give Ford the flexibility and optionality to eventually vertically integrate," said Thai-Tang. The creation of the battery center, he said, is "really for us to develop that expertise and competency in-house and give us that flexibility in the future."

The center will start out with about 150 employees, some of whom already work for Ford. But company officials said that number is likely to grow and eventually include external hires and partners.

The work that will be done at Ford Ion Park will be supported by work that already is underway at battery benchmarking and testing laboratories the automaker opened in Allen Park late last year, company officials said. There, employees are researching and testing battery cell constructions and chemistries and already have analyzed more than 150 different battery cells, according to Ford.

Further details on the battery center will be announced later, Ford officials said. The facility is slated to open next year.

Though the new facility is being billed as a "learning lab," company officials emphasized that its purpose will go beyond research. "It's a cross-functional team that'll give us the ability to come up with designs that we known we can scale up in production," said Anand Sankaran, who will serve as director of Ford Ion Park.

