Ford posts $3.3 billion quarterly profit, but warns worst of chip shortage still to come

Ford Motor Co. booked a $3.3 billion profit in the first quarter, but warned that the impact of the global semiconductor shortage hammering auto production worldwide may not be fully felt until the second quarter.

The Dearborn automaker generated $36.2 billion in revenue and delivered a profit margin of 9%, powered by sales of the Mustang Mach-E, redesigned F-150 pickup and the Bronco Sport SUV, the first in a trio of products carrying the iconic model name.

"Our team is relentlessly executing our plan to turn around our automotive business so that we can create and deliver the high-value, always-on experience that our Ford and Lincoln customers deserve," CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. "There's no question we're becoming a stronger, more resilient company."

Despite the strong first quarter results, executives warned of future fallout from the chip shortage. The situation "will get worse before it gets better," chief financial officer John Lawler said in a news release.

Lawler had previously projected that Ford could take a $1 billion to $2.5 billion hit to its annual earnings should the shortage persist. The company on Wednesday updated its guidance to account for factors that exacerbated the shortage, including a fire at a chip factory in Japan.

The automaker now projects it will lose 1.1 million vehicles it had planned to build this year. The company is forecasting adjusted, pretax earnings of between $5.5 billion and $6.5 billion for the year, reflecting an estimated $2.5 billion hit from the semiconductor shortage.

Experts say that the continued popularity of Ford's flagship F-150 pickup truck and rising vehicle prices have helped the automaker weather the chip issue and other disruptions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Ford's U.S. sales were up only 1% in the first quarter, the average transaction price for its vehicles jumped 8.3% to $47,858, according to data from auto information website Edmunds.com.

"Ford is hanging on tight for now, but might find itself in a less secure position as this chipset shortage continues with no immediate end in sight," Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights, said in a statement ahead of Ford's release.

Ford's crosstown rival General Motors Co. is scheduled to release its first quarter financial results May 5. Transatlantic automaker Stellantis NV will share first quarter revenue and shipments the same day.

This is a developing story. Check detroitnews.com for updates.

