Chip woes: Ford cuts F-150 production again

Detroit — Ford Motor Co. is bringing its three-shift Dearborn Truck Plant, where America's best-selling vehicle, the F-150, is built down to one shift the week of May 24, the automaker confirmed Monday.

Production of Ford's profit-fueling vehicle is also down this week and next at the Kansas City Assembly Plant, the automaker previously said.

Automakers have been battling the global chip shortage since the start of the year. It's expected to cost automakers $110 billion this year and production of 3.9 million vehicles, according to the latest estimates from global consulting firm AlixPartners.

In other new Ford production cutbacks as of Monday, the Dearborn automaker said it will halt production the week of May 24 at Louisville Assembly, where the Escape and Lincoln Corsair are built.

