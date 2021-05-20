Ford, SK Innovation to form joint venture to build battery cells

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday announced it plans to form a joint-venture with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles, a major step forward on the Blue Oval's path to electrifying its vehicle lineup.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a JV called BlueOvalSK. The venture is slated to produce 60 gigawatt hours annually in traction battery cells and array modules, starting mid-decade, with the potential to expand.

"This MoU is just the start; it's a key part of our plan to vertically integrate key capabilities that will differentiate Ford far into the future," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. "We will not cede our future to anyone else."

The announcement comes on the heels of Ford's unveiling Wednesday night of its all-electric F-150 Lightning, a major new entrant to the EV market. SK Innovation is the battery supplier for the electric F-150, which is slated to go into production next spring.

"We are delighted to be entering into collaboration with Ford, America's leading and iconic automaker," Kim Jun, SK Innovation's CEO, said in a statement. "Our JV with Ford will play a pivotal role in fleshing out the electric vehicle value chain in the United States, a key objective of the current U.S. administration."

The battery cells and arrays that result from the JV will be used in "several" future Ford EVs, according to a news release.

Ford says it will require at least 240 gigawatt hours of battery cell capacity by 2030, amounting to approximately 10 plants' worth of capacity. Of that total, about 140 gigawatt hours will be needed in North America alone, with the rest spread across other regions, including Europe and China.

According to information provided by the companies, SK has been involved in the development of mid- to large-size EV batteries since 1991 and since 2010 has expanded its battery operations globally, with ambitions to become one of the world's top three EV battery suppliers by 2025.

The battery maker, which is headquartered in Seoul, operates a battery plant in Georgia that supplies both Ford and Volkswagen.

The establishment of the JV is not yet a done deal, as it's subject to the drafting of definitive agreements and regulatory approvals, the companies noted.

Ford's EV, battery strategy

The joint venture with SK is just one way Ford is looking to shore up its supply of the parts needed for a coming wave of electrified vehicles.

The automaker in recent months has sped up its push toward electrification, increasing its planned investment in EV development to $22 billion through 2025, rolling out its first all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, and establishing 2030 as a target to electrify much of its European lineup, among other moves. The Blue Oval will launch an electric version of its Transit van later this year, followed by the electric F-150 next year.

Ford also recently announced it plans to build a $185 million global battery development center, dubbed Ford Ion Park, somewhere in southeast Michigan before the end of next year.

Already, a team of 150 experts in battery technology development, research, manufacturing, planning, purchasing, quality and finance is working on accelerating Ford's research and development efforts on batteries and battery cell technologies. The Ion Park team will develop, test and build battery cells and cell arrays.

And earlier this month, Ford announced it was increasing its investment in Solid Power, a startup that produces solid-state batteries, which are widely viewed within the automotive industry as a promising alternative to the lithium-ion batteries that now dominate the EV market.

Ford and the BMW Group became equal equity owners in the company after contributing to a $130 million Series B investment round in the company.

