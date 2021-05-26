Ford's electric F-150 Lightning intrigues truck owners, but range anxiety persists

If New Jersey's Mike Palladino is any indication, Ford Motor Co.'s move to electrify America's best-selling vehicle — the F-150 pickup — could mark a turning point in the automotive industry's push toward electrification.

"I want the new Lightning to win my heart over," said Palladino, who owns an electrical contracting company that operates a small fleet of Ford pickups. "Day-to-day, could I see myself plugging in at my house at the end of the day and not having to go to the gas station? That would be awesome, because my fuel bills are pretty crazy for my six trucks for my guys."

American consumers love trucks and none more so than the F-150, but many remain hesitant about switching to an electric vehicle due to concerns over battery range and affordability. Ford and its competitors — many of whom also plan to roll out electric pickups in the coming months — will have their work cut out to convince consumers that electric trucks will deliver on the performance, utility and capability that drivers have come to expect.

But if any one vehicle is capable of winning over hearts and minds, experts say, it's the electric F-150 Lightning that Ford unveiled last week and is scheduled to launch next year. Customers can make a $100 refundable deposit to reserve one on Ford's website.

"It definitely helps with awareness and comfort because now people are confronted with a very familiar nameplate that has decided to go electric," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights for Edmunds.com. "It makes people feel a bit more comfortable, because if the F-150 is going to do it ... perhaps this is something that is going to stick around. It’s not going to be a flash in the pan.”

Electrifying the truck market

Stereotypes and perceptions around trucks and their owners might suggest a negative view of electrification, but that's not quite the case — and experts say that automakers have nothing to lose by offering electrified options.

Automotive research website CarGurus recently surveyed consumers and found that, generally, truck owners are excited about electrification, with about one-third saying they will probably or definitely own an electric pickup in the next 10 years. That rate was even higher, at 39%, among current Ford truck owners.

"Generally, truck owners have pretty positive opinions of electric trucks," said Madison Gross, director of customer insights at CarGurus. "Even if they choose not to own them, they respect people who do."

The target customer for the electric trucks that are starting to come to market, experts say, include early adopters keen to take advantage of the latest technology and skew young, male and higher-income. But given the size of the truck market, there is plenty of diversity among buyers.

Ford executives have made the case that commercial customers will be at the forefront of electrification, given their eye for reducing costs and increasing efficiency. As such, the base model of F-150 Lightning is geared toward commercial users. And earlier this week, Ford announced F-150 Lightning Pro, a version of the truck designed for commercial use.

While developing the electric F-150, Ford employees spent time with thousands of customers to better understand how they use their trucks. What they found is that truck owners wanted something "distinct but not different," said Jasen Turnbull, marketing manager for F-150 Lightning. Also top of mind was that the electric version maintain the work capabilities of the gas-powered F-150.

"Anything that we did, we maintained that goal of, it needs to be a truck first, and then we're using electrification to amplify the drive experience and capabilities," Turnbull said in a briefing ahead of the reveal last week.

Compared to previous F-150 owners, Turnbull said, market research suggests customers for the electric version are younger, have higher incomes, live in more suburban and urban areas and are at the forefront of adopting new technologies.

Caldwell said there likely will be a geographic divide, at least early on, in sales of the electric F-150. But as the U.S. builds out its EV infrastructure, F-150 Lightning will likely make its way to more traditional truck markets, she said — which could be pivotal for EV adoption more broadly, which currently is concentrated heavily in California.

"It probably has an opportunity to diversify the EV truck buyer beyond just the lifestyle buyer," she said. "That's definitely Ford's hope, to spread the EV buyer across the country. ... If any vehicle is going to do that or have the chance to do that, it's the F-150."

Meanwhile, Ford dealers say the Lightning has been well-received by customers. They believe it will have the same crossover appeal as its gasoline-powered sibling, drawing everyone from city dwellers using it for daily commutes to fleet operators looking to save on fuel and maintenance costs.

Varsity Ford in Ann Arbor had gotten more than 150 reservations for the truck as of Tuesday morning.

"It's a good indication that people are accepting of the technology," said general manager Matt Stanford. "It's going to be a big hit."

Village Ford in Dearborn took 21 reservations for the F-150 Lightning the night it was revealed at the Glass House, and was up to 35 as of Monday. The dealership has taken deposits from people who have never driven a truck in their life and truck loyalists alike, said owner Jim Seavitt.

"A lot of people really like the idea of it," he said. "There's interest from a lot of different people, but especially with the towing capacity and the range on that truck, it's appealed to a lot of truck buyers."

As of Friday, the automaker said it had received nearly 45,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning.

What do truck owners think?

The Detroit News talked to several past or current truck owners from across the country, some who couldn't wait to get into an electric truck and others who were more circumspect. They shared similar concerns, the primary one being battery range.

They use their trucks for long commutes, camping, towing trailers and boats, hauling equipment and as part of their businesses' fleets. Broadly, they expressed concern about the lack of charging stations in the areas they frequent, and about how cold weather, towing and hauling could drain the battery (an extended range option available on F-150 Lighting targets an EPA estimated range of 300 miles).

Pamela Hogan Rambin, 57, of Louisiana said she can't wait to get behind the wheel of an electric F-150, in part because of the high fuel costs she incurs with her 70-mile roundtrip commute.

"I'm a Ram customer, and I'm giving up my 1500 for this," she said. "I've been in a Ram for almost 10 years, and I just saw this and knew I had to have it."

Scott Schilling, 56, of Bloomfield Hills is a Ford loyalist who has owned several F-150s in the past.

"I'm a truck guy in general, and as it relates to moving from internal combustion to electrification, I'm kind of indifferent," he said.

Schilling is open to trying out the F-150 Lightning for personal use. But at this point he doesn't see electric vehicles making sense for his Detroit-based specialty chemical company's fleet.

"If I sent a service guy on the road, for him to have to deal with the logistics of charging stations and that kind of stuff — I don't really know how practical that would be," he said.

It's up to Ford to prove to its customers that they don't have to make tradeoffs by switching to electric, Caldwell said: "Ford's challenge is not awareness of the vehicle. It's really responding to consumer questions about usability for the truck."

Meanwhile, Palladino, 53, has the same concern about how an electric truck would work for his business, which has him and his employees regularly zipping up and down the East Coast. In addition to the truck fleet he maintains for work, he is also is a car enthusiast with a personal collection that includes the original Ford SVT Lightning for which the electric F-150 is named.

Palladino admits he was initially anti-EV, but he's come around to them because he recognizes they are the future. He also is intrigued by the potential cost savings and the on-board generator with which F-150 Lightning will be equipped. He put down deposits for two electric F-150s and is considering integrating them into his company's fleet.

Still, he intends to hold on to at least some of his gas-guzzlers, he said: "I’m never getting rid of my gas cars, because I’m an enthusiast. But on the other aspect, I am a business owner."

Andrew Irizarry, 31, of Washington state also would likely hold on to his 2011 F-150 if he ends up buying the Lightning.

“I put a lot of money into it to make it exactly what I always wanted, and we use it to go on road trips, we use it for camping trips, we use it to get work done around the house," he said.

Irizarry, who serves as an Army nurse, has long been interested in switching to an EV to reduce his dependence on fossil fuels. He put down a deposit on F-150 Lightning after seeing the starting price of just under $40,000, but wants to know more about how the truck's battery will respond to factors such as cold weather.

"I really am looking forward to using this as more of a commuter truck, and maybe pulling a few things or hauling a couple things," he said, "but not doing (much) heavy lifting with it."

