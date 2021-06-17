Ford says second quarter earnings will 'surpass its expectations,' but profits to dip

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday said it now expects its adjusted earnings for the second quarter to "surpass its expectations" and be "significantly better" than a year ago, though net income is slated to be "substantially lower" compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The Dearborn automaker provided the update on its financial outlook for the second quarter, which ends in two weeks, ahead of CEO Jim Farley's participation in a Deutsche Bank event later Thursday.

Farley is slated to tell attendees that the company has seen improvements to its automotive business since it provided full-year finance guidance at the end of April, according to a news release, despite continuing to feel the impact of a global semiconductor shortage. Those improvements are being driven by lower-than-expected costs, favorable market factors and higher vehicle auction values, the company said.

The Blue Oval said it expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for the quarter to surpass previous expectations and be "significantly better" than a year ago. The projected drop in net income, or profit, from a year ago is in part because Ford recorded a one-time $3.5 billion gain on its investment in self-driving vehicle technology company Argo AI at that time.

At the end of April, Ford executives forecast adjusted earnings of between $5.5 billion and $6.5 billion for the year, reflecting an estimated $2.5 billion hit from the chip shortage.

In the second quarter of 2020, when the automotive industry was still in the thick of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Ford took a $1.9 billion hit to its adjusted earnings, but eked out $1.1 billion in profit with the Argo investment gain.

Ford is scheduled to release second-quarter financial results, including guidance for the second half of the year, July 28.

