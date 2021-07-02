Ford sales fall 27% in June amid lingering chip shortage, tightening inventories

Ford Motor Co.'s June sales were down nearly 27% from a year ago, amid a global semiconductor shortage that has led to widespread production shutdowns and dwindling new-vehicle inventories.

The Dearborn automaker on Friday reported that it sold 115,789 new vehicles in the U.S. last month, down from 158,498 in June 2020, when sales were just beginning to come back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, through the first half of the year, Ford's sales were up 4.9% over the first half of 2020, a period when production, sales and consumer demand took a hit due to the pandemic. And for the second quarter, Ford's sales of 475,327 were up about 9.5% from a year ago.

General Motors Co. on Thursday reported second-quarter sales of 688,236, for a 40% increase over last year. Stellantis NV, maker of Ram trucks and Jeep SUVs, reported a 32% increase with 485,312 sales.

Ford's sales were down across all of its segments in June, with truck sales of 63,129 marking a 27% year-over-year drop and SUV sales falling 11.5% to 49,792.

In a statement, Andrew Frick, vice president of Ford sales for the U.S. and Canada, highlighted the automaker's retail sales being up 10.7% through the first half of the year and Ford's push into electrification.

"With constrained inventories and record turn rates in the second quarter, we have been working closely with our dealers gathering retail orders, which are up 16-fold over last year," he said. "Reservations for F-150 Lightning have now surpassed 100,000 since the truck was first shown in May, while Ford’s sales of electrified vehicles produced a new all-time first half sales record with 56,570 vehicle sold — up 117 percent over year ago.”

And in another electric milestone, Ford's new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E outsold the gasoline-powered Mustang for the first time. Mach-E recorded 2,465 sales in June, inching above Mustang's 2,240 sales. Mach-E sales were up 26.7% from May.

Ford's average transaction prices were up $6,400 over a year ago at $47,800 per vehicle, an increase the automaker attributed to record turn rates and the new vehicles it's introduced in recent months.

The new Bronco Sport SUV had 8,355 sales in June and more than 60,500 through June. June was the first month in which sales of the all-new full-size Bronco SUV were reported; Bronco recorded 801 sales.

Sales of F-Series, Ford's best-selling truck franchise and its profit engine, were off nearly 30% year-over-year in June, with 45,673 sales. Through the first half of the year, F-Series sales of 362,032 marked a 1.5% dip from 2020.

Ford’s commercial fleet sales were up 9.6% through June.

Meanwhile, Lincoln sales of 4,903 in June were down more than 43%. Through the first half of the year, they're up 4.4%. Ford reported that Lincoln SUVs posted a new first-half record.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski