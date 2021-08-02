Ford slated to spend more on EVs than on internal combustion engine vehicles in 2023

Ford Motor Co. is slated to spend more on electrified vehicles than it does on internal combustion engine vehicles for the first time in 2023, an executive said Monday.

Speaking at an event hosted by the bank Barclays, Lisa Drake, Ford's chief operating officer for North America, mentioned the 2023 timeline while discussing the automaker's investments in electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, the Dearborn automaker announced it was increasing its investments in electrification to $30 billion through 2025.

"In 2023 ... we'll spend more on EVs than we will on ICE," Drake said. "We've been over the moon about the success of Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning, by bringing in over 70% new customers to the Ford brand. What that allows us to do is, now we have an opportunity not only to lead on our ICE business, but also in the EV space with F-150. So our aspirations are high."

The Blue Oval is in the midst of fielding its first wave of electric vehicles. It launched its first all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E SUV, late last year. It will launch an electric version of its popular Transit van later this year. And next year, it is slated to launch a battery-electric version of the F-150 pickup truck, Ford's cash cow and the long-running best-selling vehicle in the U.S.

Those offerings are reflective of Ford's strategy of electrifying its most popular and iconic nameplates.

Leaning heavily into electrification is also a key component of the company's newly-announced Ford+ growth plan, which also includes an emphasis on digital connectivity and commercial vehicles.

Meanwhile, crosstown rival General Motors Co. said earlier this year that 2021 marked the first in which it was spending more on the development of electric and autonomous vehicles than on gasoline- and diesel-powered products.

