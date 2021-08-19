Ice White, baby: Ford debuts 'icy' Mustang Coupe and Mach-E

Royal Oak — White is the new black.

Running against the grain of blacked-out vehicle trims, Ford introduced an all-white, 2022 model of its iconic Ford Mustang Coupe and Mach-E SUV on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Woodward Dream Cruise. Ford calls the special appearance package Ice White Edition.

If it were a pony, it would be a Cremello.

You’ll know them by their bright white paint schemes, white pony logos on the fascia, iced-out tail lamps, and white, 19-inch wheels. Ice White Edition is the first trim shared by the Mustang siblings as Ford expands Mustang to a sub-brand covering SUVs and EVs in addition to gas-powered muscle cars.

It also marks the first time in 28 years that Ford has offered an all-white Mustang — a throwback to the rare, 1993 Triple White Fox body. The Mustangs made nice bookends with white Ford GT heritage editions at Ford’s Woodward & 12 Mile Dream Cruise display.

The Coupe and Mach-E differ in details.

Available on the Mustang EcoBoost and GT Premium fastback models, the Oxford White coupe features a black and white interior with Oxford White leather seat inserts and leather door panels.

The Ice White Mustang Mach-E, offered on Premium models, gets Light Space Gray seats, center console and door-panel armrests. An Oxford White pony badge anchors the steering wheel.

The exterior is finished in Star White Metallic Tri-Coat paint and includes unique Star White mirror caps and wheel lip moldings.

“The new Mustang Ice White Edition could — just like the original ’93 Triple White Fox body feature Mustang — become one of the hot collectibles of future generations,” said Mustang marketing guru Jim Owens, in sync with the classics rolling down Woodward Avenue this week.

Orders for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition open this fall.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.