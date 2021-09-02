Ford sales plunge in August as industry chip constraints persist

Ford Motor Co.'s U.S. sales dropped by more than one-third in August compared to the previous year, amid an industrywide slide driven by a semiconductor shortage that has dragged on since late last year and pushed new-vehicle inventories to historic lows.

Ford sold 124,176 new vehicles in the U.S. last month, down 33.1% from August 2020. Truck sales dropped 29.4% while SUV sales fell 25.3%, according to results the automaker released Thursday.

Sales of Ford-branded SUVs were down 24.4% year-over-year, with across-the-board decreases for nameplates that were on sale both last year and this year. EcoSport was off 64.4%. Escape sales were down 32.6%. Edge sales fell 39.2%. Sales of the Explorer and Expedition, respectively, dropped 56.9% and 12.4%.

Meanwhile, on the truck and van side, Ford sold 57,321 vehicles from its F-Series franchise, the company's profit driver. That was down 22.5% from August 2020. Sales of the Ranger, Transit, Transit Connect and heavy trucks also were down, while the E-Series van eked out a 4% gain.

Lincoln brand vehicles were down 44.3%.

Mustang sales of 2,263 vehicles were off 51.1%.

