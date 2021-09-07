Ford hires former Apple, Tesla executive to lead advanced technology initiatives

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday announced the hiring of a new executive whose resume includes stints at technology giant Apple Inc. and electric-vehicle leader Tesla, Inc.

Doug Field will join the Dearborn automaker as chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer, a position in which he will be tasked with leading Ford's efforts to develop the company's cloud-based technology platform, dubbed Blue Oval Intelligence. Field and his team will work on delivering services enabled by digital connectivity.

He'll report to CEO Jim Farley and work closely with Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief product platform and operations officer, on digitally-connected products and experiences, a key area of focus under Farley's growth plan for the company.

Field, whose appointment was effective Tuesday, most recently served as the vice president of special products at Apple. He previously was senior vice president of engineering at Tesla.

“Doug is one of the world’s most respected engineering and product design leaders and has been a driving force behind breakthrough products across auto, tech and mobility, including at Apple, Tesla and Segway,” Farley said in a statement.

“His talent and commitment to innovation that improves customers’ lives will be invaluable as we build out our Ford+ plan to deliver awesome products, always-on customer relationships and ever-improving user experiences," he added. "We are thrilled Doug chose to join Ford and help write the next amazing chapter of this great company.”

