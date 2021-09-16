Ford to add $250 million, 450 jobs to support increased F-150 Lightning production

Dearborn — Ford Motor Co. on Thursday announced it will invest an additional $250 million and create 450 jobs at three of its southeast Michigan plants to support increased production capacity for the all-electric F-150 Lightning.

The investments and new jobs will be spread across three plants: the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, where the F-150 Lightning will be assembled; the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center in Sterling Heights that is ramping up production of electric motors and transaxles for electric vehicles; and the Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti.

The new investment will support the 450 additional hourly direct jobs, mostly for assembly of the Lightning at the EV plant in Dearborn, Ford said. Rawsonville workers will assemble the batteries and the Van Dyke plant will increase its capacity.

Meanwhile, the Dearborn automaker invited media and elected officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, to the new plant in the Rouge complex to see the first pre-production versions of the truck. Ford executives say the F-150 Lightning has exceeded their initial expectations for the amount of interest it's generated from potential customers, with more than 150,000 reservations on the books.

The company said Thursday that the additional money and jobs will help increase production capacity for the Lightning to 80,000 trucks a year.

"We knew the F-150 Lightning was special, but the interest from the public has surpassed our highest expectations and changed the conversation around electric vehicles," Bill Ford, executive chair of the company, said in a statement. "So we are doubling down, adding jobs and investment to increase production. This truck and the Ford-UAW workers who are assembling it in Michigan have a chance to make history and lead the electric vehicle movement in America."

F-150 Lightning, which the automaker debuted in May, has a starting price of $40,000 and a targeted EPA-estimated driving range of 300 miles with the extended-range battery.

A year ago, Ford announced it was building the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in the automaker's historic Rouge complex. The new facility was part of an initial $700 million investment.

F-150 Lightning, which is undergoing "real-world testing," according to Ford, is slated to arrive in spring 2022.

This is a developing story. Come back to detroitnews.com for updates.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski