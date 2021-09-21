Ford debuts redesigned 2022 Expedition SUV with off-road version, driver-assist technology

Pontiac — Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled a redesigned version of its full-size Expedition SUV for model year 2022, featuring driver-assist capabilities and a new off-road model.

“We’ve refined almost every part of our new Expedition — from improved interiors to more connectivity enhancements to make the ownership experience as convenient as possible for the always-on lives of our customers,” Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president, Americas & International Markets Group, said in a statement.

The new Expedition — revealed at the Motor Bella auto show that kicked off Tuesday morning in Pontiac — targets younger, more diverse buyers, with Ford noting that millennials now account for the fastest-growing buyer demographic in the full-size SUV segment. Since the debut of the most recent generation of Expedition in 2017, Ford says the SUV has nearly tripled its market share in its segment.

The new Expedition introduces the off-road-oriented Timberline series for the SUV. Ford claims Expedition Timberline features best-in-class ground clearance of 10.6 inches. It comes with the underbody protection featured on the high-performance F-150 Raptor pickup.

Ford, in a release announcing the new Expedition, compared it to the new Jeep Wagoneer, claiming Expedition Timberline has better ground clearance, is 4% lighter and has a better power-to-weight ratio. The automaker claims its 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 EcoBoost engine delivers 48 additional horsepower and 106 more pound-feet of torque than Wagoneer.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Expedition also will be available with a new Stealth Edition performance package that Ford claims delivers 85 more horsepower and 127 pound-feet more torque than Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Expedition has a maximum towing capability of 9,300 pounds.

Ford says the redesigned Expedition aims to attract a more diverse customer base, including women who are "seeking family adventures to balance the stress of their over-programmed lives."

The vehicle lineup ranges from Expedition XL to the premium Expedition Platinum.

The exterior features what Ford describes as "bolder styling" with standard LED headlamps, updated tail lamps and new wheel choices. The Platinum trim level comes with a new twin-spar mesh grille and fog lamps with chrome accents.

Timberline

The off-road Timberline series features a unique grille and "active orange" exterior accents to set it apart from the rest of the Expedition lineup.

Ford says the series features trail capability, standard 10.6-inch ground clearance and a wider track, improved approach and departure angles, and a high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine producing 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.

Upgrades include trail turn assist, the same system that's on the Bronco SUV, which can tighten the turning radius on hairpin trails. It comes with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler AT tires, two-speed transfer case and F-150 Raptor underbody protection.

“Timberline sets a new standard with full-size SUV customers who need more passenger space, great off-road capability and a basecamp for life’s journeys,” Mike Kipley, Ford Expedition chief engineer, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Stealth Edition features "athletic styling and a sport-tuned suspension," Ford said in a news release. It claims best-in-class power with a high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine producing 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.

The Stealth package is available on Expedition Limited and Limited MAX. The package includes gloss-black features including the grille, mirror caps, roof rails, running boards, tailgate appliqué, rear bumper skid plate, fog lamp bezels, plus headlamp and tail-lamp housing. Red brake calipers sit behind larger 22-inch black aluminum wheels. The vehicle body features "Expedition" and "Limited" badging and new black Ford oval emblems.

Meanwhile, Expedition Platinum debuts Ford BlueCruise, the company's hands-free highway driver-assist system. The technology enables drivers to operate their vehicle hands-free on certain prequalified sections of divided highways. A driver-facing camera monitors the driver to ensure they're paying attention to the road.

The new Expedition comes available with a 12.4-inch high-definition digital gauge cluster featuring an information-on-demand area, Expedition-specific graphics and animations that respond to the vehicle's selectable drive modes and can display offroading data and turn-by-turn navigation.

And the SUV comes standard with Ford's Sync 4 infotainment system or an optional Sync 4A system with a 15.5-inch high-definition touch display. Sync 4A "provides a modern interface using machine learning to learn and present preferred driver choices," according to Ford.

Sync 4 comes with a standard 12-inch center center. An information on-demand panel allows users to split the screen and control multiple functions at the same time.

Expedition also comes with Ford Power-Up software, which enables over-the-air updates to correct issues and deliver new features and capabilities.

Expedition's rear-seat entertainment system includes Amazon Fire 10 on high-definition touch screens with 16 gigabytes of storage.

Meanwhile, some of the standard and available driver-assist features Expedition comes with include road edge detection, intersection assist, reverse brake assist, evasive steering assist and active air dam, an available option that improves aerodynamics.

The new Expedition, which is built at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant, is slated to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022.

