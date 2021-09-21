Ford to introduce high-performance Raptor edition of Bronco in 2022

Pontiac — Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday announced it will release a high-performance edition of its Bronco SUV in 2022.

The Dearborn automaker teased the release of the forthcoming Bronco Raptor at Motor Bella, the Detroit Auto Dealers Association's auto show that runs through Sunday at M1 Concourse, and in a short video clip.

The company said only that "more details will be shared later" about "one of the Bronco special edition vehicles that will be available in 2022."

"Interest and demand for the all-new Bronco has been off the charts," said Jeff Marentic, Ford's general manager for passenger vehicles. "With more than 125,000 orders placed for Bronco, we know some customers are waiting for their Bronco and we want to say thank you for hanging in there."

Though Bronco launched over the summer, deliveries have been delayed for some customers due to faulty hard-top roofs that the automaker has opted for its supplier to replace. The move means delivery delays for some customers whose Broncos already have been built and are awaiting replacement roofs, and production delays for customers whose vehicles haven't yet been assembled, pushing some pre-ordered Bronco deliveries out to 2022.

The automaker earlier this summer announced new colors — eruption green and hot pepper red — that are debuting on model year 2022 Broncos.

"But we aren't stopping with colors," Marentic said. "We also plan to introduce new special editions coming for 2022. Here's a hint at what's coming."

The video teasing the release features a close-up of the front of a red Bronco, a plume of dust as a vehicle speeds through rough terrain, and the Raptor badge, which debuted on the F-150 pickup truck.

"Coming next year is the expansion of our Raptor family," said Marentic. "Bronco Raptor will be the highest off-road performance Bronco yet, giving North America two off-road kings: F-150 Raptor and Bronco Raptor — not just kings, giants."

