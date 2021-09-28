Ford execs, Tennessee officials discuss $5.6B battery plant

Memphis — Tennessee state and local officials and Ford executives on Tuesday used a sprawling public park in Memphis as the backdrop to make official news that went public Monday: a $5.6 billion investment by Ford and its battery manufacturing partner, SK Innovation, to build a massive EV assembly, battery manufacturing and supplier campus on a six-square-mile site in rural west Tennessee.

Hundreds of attendees gathered outdoors under sunny skies in front of a gigantic screen emblazoned with “Ford” at Shelby Farms Park.

The companies announced they will build what would be called Blue Oval City on a 6-square-mile greenfield site northeast of Memphis that the state and local officials have been working for years to prepare for large-scale development. That complex will employ 6,000 workers.

To land the project, Tennessee officials said the state will offer incentives totaling more than $500 million.

The Center for Economic Research, a division of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development projected that the project will:

Generate more than 27,000 new direct and indirect jobs, resulting in more than $1 billion in annual earnings.

Contribute $3.5 billion each year to Tennessee’s gross state product.

Generate $5.6 billion in spending on land, buildings, and other real property improvements, plus more than 32,000 construction jobs with wages totaling about $1.87 billion.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who also is speaking at the news conference, said he plans to call a special legislative session this fall “to address funding, buildout and oversight” for the Memphis Regional Supersite,

The $5.6 billion project is part of an $11.4 billion investment between the companies to build electric vehicles and batteries at two new, sprawling campuses, with the second complex to be the $5.8 billion, 1,500-acre BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Glendale, Kentucky, a small town in Hardin County in the central part of the state. The Kentucky complex will include two battery plants that will employ 5,000 workers to support future Ford and Lincoln EVs.

Of the total investment, Ford will contribute $7 billion, which it says is its largest manufacturing investment ever. The automaker has said it expects 40% to 50% of its global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030.

The automaker also announced Monday that it will spend $525 million total in the U.S. over the next five years, starting with $90 million in Texas, to train skilled technicians to service digitally connected, electric vehicles.

The investments come amid a recent acceleration of Ford's push toward electrification. In May, Ford announced the joint venture with SK, and that it would increase its investment in electrification to $30 billion through 2025.

Last week, Ford announced a $50 million investment in and partnership with a major battery recycling company. And earlier this month, the company said it would spend an additional $250 million to boost production of the forthcoming Michigan-built battery-electric F-150 Lightning due to higher-than-expected demand.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com