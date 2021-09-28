Ford execs, Kentucky officials discuss $5.8 billion battery complex

Frankfort, Kentucky — Gathered at the Kentucky state Capitol building, Ford Motor Co. executives and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday touted the $5.8 billion investment that will accelerate the company's move to electric vehicles and employ 5,000 people in a tiny town outside Louisville.

The plans for twin battery plants in Glendale, Kentucky, are part of an $11.4 billion investment between Ford and battery manufacturing partner SK Innovation.

The companies also plan to build a $5.6 billion, 6-square-mile complex in southwest Tennessee that will employ nearly 6,000 people and support production of the next generation of electric F-Series pickup trucks as well as batteries. Together, the projects will be the single largest manufacturing investment in Ford's 118-year-history.

The 1,500-acre BlueOvalSK Battery Park is expected to be up-and-running by 2025, when it will produce enough batteries to power at least 600,000 vehicles annually. Kentucky officials believe it will make the state the largest producer of EV batteries in the country. The plants will serve as a hub for the company's North American assembly plants building Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

In a statement issued Monday evening, Beshear, a Democrat, said the investment was the largest in the state's history: The project "solidifies our leadership role in the future of the automotive manufacturing industry. It will transform our economy, creating a better Kentucky, with more opportunities, for our families for generations."

Earlier this month, the state's Legislature passed a $410 million economic incentive package aimed at luring massive investment projects to the state. Using state incentives, Ford will be able to take advantage of up to $250 million in forgivable loans and $36 million of skills training investment.

The 1,500 acres will be transferred to the company. The funding and acreage are dependent on Ford fulfilling its end of the bargain hitting the jobs, wage and investment numbers promised to the state — which will be measured annually, said Larry Hayes, secretary of Kentucky's Economic Development Cabinet.

