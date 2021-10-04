Ford's September sales fall 17.7% amid industrywide sales drop-off

Ford Motor Co.'s U.S. sales fell 17.7% year-over-year in September amid an industrywide third-quarter sales drop-off due a global semiconductor shortage that has severely depleted new-vehicle inventories and depressed full-year sales forecasts.

The Blue Oval sold 156,614 vehicles in the U.S. last month. Year-over-year, retail sales fell 20.8%, truck sales at 83,554 were down 22.6%, while SUV sales of 70,260 were up 3.4%.

Still, the automaker highlighted some month-to-month improvements in production and deliveries. Retail sales rose 34.3% from August to September, for example, and the number of full-size Broncos in transit to dealers increased 200%. Deliveries of the highly anticipated SUV had been delayed due to quality issues with hard-top roofs.

Ford also reported that it has 21,000 more vehicles in inventory going into October than it did going into September, meaning sales this month could be bolstered by dealers having more product available. Overall, the automaker has 236,000 vehicles in gross stock.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ford has put a greater emphasis on an order bank system in which customers go online to reserve and configure a vehicle, rather than strolling dealer lots to select what they want. Executives have said leaning more heavily on customer orders allows for greater efficiencies. Last month, the automaker recorded 52,000 new retail orders..

September was the first month where sales of Ford's new Maverick truck were recorded. The compact pickup notched 506 sales.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski