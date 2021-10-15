Ford's China sales also hit by chip shortage in third quarter

Detroit — Ford Motor Co. saw its China sales decrease 8.7% year over year in the third quarter, the Dearborn automaker said Friday.

The drop was a result of the ongoing challenges Ford and other automakers face with the semiconductor shortage, as well as flooding in central China in July and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, Ford reported sales of more than 150,100 vehicles in the quarter. For the year, Ford China's sales are up 11%, nearing 457,000.

Crosstown rival General Motors Co. also reported a decrease in its China sales during the quarter, with deliveries dropping 19% year over year. GM and its joint ventures sold more than 623,500 vehicles in the Detroit automaker's largest market from July through September, down from third-quarter 2020's 771,400 sales.

Both also reported sales declines in the U.S. from the chip shortage, which is limiting inventory on dealer lots. Ford's sales in its home market declined more than 27% in the third quarter and GM's fell 33%.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall