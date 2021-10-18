First China-built Mustang Mach-E rolls off assembly line

The first Mustang Mach-E made in China for local consumers rolled off the assembly line Monday, Ford Motor Co. announced.

The all-electric SUV already is sold in the United States and other markets. The China-built version is assembled at Changan Ford's plant in Chongqing and will be available for delivery to customers in China by the end of the year, according to Ford.

Earlier this year, Ford announced it would sell the Mach-E in China — the world's largest auto market and a leader in EV sales — via a direct sales network of electric-vehicle stores, an initiative the automaker said in a news release Monday is "key to the company's electrification push in the country." Ford is on track to open 25 stores in major metropolitan areas in China by the end of this year. Within five years, the network is slated to expand to more than 100 stores.

Customers in China now can use an order bank to place orders for the Mustang Mach-E RWD (long range), RWD Premium (long range), RWD (standard range) and GT First Edition.

Benefits, including vehicle and battery system warranty, roadside assistance, new retail finance and replacement plans, and a referral bonus, will be available to customers in China who sign a purchase contract before the end of the year. A premium gift package is available exclusively to GT First Edition buyers.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski