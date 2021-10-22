Ford of Europe sales drop by more than a third in Q3

Ford of Europe's sales plunged 35.2% in the third quarter amid ongoing supply-chain constraints that have hampered automotive production worldwide since the start of this year.

Ford on Friday reported that it sold 194,460 vehicles in Europe in July-September, down 105,727 units from the same period last year.

Through September, Ford sold 696,741 vehicles in Europe, down 1.9% year-over-year.

For the quarter, Ford's top five markets in Europe were Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Spain. Sales in each of those markets were down for the quarter.

Still, the automaker maintained its position as the best-selling commercial vehicle brand in the region. And Ford sold 10,200 units of the new all-electric Mustang Mach-E in Europe in the third quarter.

Ford of Europe's sales results include Austria, Belgium, Britain, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

Meanwhile, the automaker recently reported that sales in China were down 8.7% year-over-year in the third quarter, while its sales in the U.S. — its largest market — fell by 27% amid the lingering semiconductor chip shortage.

Ford operates several assembly plants in Europe, including in Turkey, Spain, Russia, Romania and Germany. According to automotive forecasting firm AutoForecast Solutions, the automaker this year has lost more than 350,000 units of planned vehicle production at plants — including joint ventures in Turkey and Russia — in Europe due to the chip shortage.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski