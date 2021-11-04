Ford worker dies in workplace accident at Ohio engine plant

An employee at Ford Motor Co.'s Lima Engine Plant in Ohio died Wednesday in a workplace accident, the Dearborn automaker and the United Auto Workers confirmed Thursday.

"We are saddened that a Lima Engine Plant employee died last night as a result of injuries sustained in a workplace accident," Ford spokesperson Kelli Felker said in a statement. "We offer our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. The safety and security of everyone in our facility is our highest priority. We are investigating how this accident happened."

Ford declined to provide any additional information about the victim or the nature of the accident.

Chuck Browning, UAW vice president and director of the union's Ford department, said in a statement that it is a "tragic day for the family, friends and coworkers of our brother."

"I am just heartbroken and devastated over this somber news and I plead with all to rededicate themselves to the safety and well-being of one another in our workplaces," he said. "The UAW extends our condolence to the family of our fallen brother and the UAW members at Local 1219 on their loss. We honor our fallen brother with gratitude for his life and mourn his loss.”

This is a developing story.